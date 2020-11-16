John Oliver Can’t Believe He Still Has to Talk About ‘This Asshole’ Donald Trump (Video)

John Oliver cannot even believe we are still talking about “this asshole” Donald Trump and his totally unsubstantiated claims of election fraud. Especially when there is a cheddar cheese-yellow turtle out there he could otherwise dedicate 20 minutes to.

Some way to end Season 15.

The HBO personality is not all that surprised about President Trump’s delusion over his very obvious loss to Joe Biden — rather, it’s the supposed adults around the (definitely and legally) outgoing president who are disappointing the “Daily Show” alum. For one high-level example, there’s Mike Pompeo, who declared “There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration.”

“What the f— are you talking about, you business Grimace?” Oliver wondered aloud last night during his show’s season finale. “You’re the secretary of state, you’re supposed to forcefully denounce coups.”

Later, Oliver dubbed Sen. Lindsey Graham, who is also not exactly welcoming new president Biden back to Washington D.C., “Leslie Jordan’s absolute worst character.”

But it was not just the Republican politicians who got the “Last Week Tonight” host’s harshest — and funniest — words. Their enablers on Fox News Channel were not immune — especially one particular favorite recurring target of Oliver’s.

Oliver also called Tucker Carlson “an ’80s ski bully who just lost the big race,” and later, a “waiter’s nightmare.”

Yeah, we can see both of those.

On a more serious note, “Trump lost this election and he knows it,” Oliver said on Sunday. Refusal to acknowledge that fact is “pathetic” and “dangerous,” he added.

“The fact that Trump won’t be president next year is good — it’s really good,” Oliver said.

Add a few more of those “reallys” for us.

Watch the video above.