Twice-impeached former president Donald Trump may be getting arrested on Tuesday, but he’s still hard on the 2024 campaign trail, putting out videos touting his accomplishments. Of course, John Oliver couldn’t help but notice that Trump got a bit “distracted” in one of his new videos, apparently by his hatred of his own children.

During Sunday night’s episode of “Last Week Tonight,” Oliver called up a recent video Trump made specifically about the things he did for farmers. In it, he boasted about how easy he made it to leave farms to family members without taxes — that is, assuming you actually love your family enough to leave them something. But indeed, he then ended up on a tangent about disliking one’s own kids.

“I got rid of the death tax on farms so that when you do pass away, on the assumption that you love your children, you can leave it to them and they won’t have to pay tax,” Trump said. “But if you don’t love your children so much — there are some people that don’t, and maybe deservedly so — it won’t matter. Because frankly, you don’t have to leave them anything.”

At that, Oliver was both amused and impressed.

“He’s still got it. He has still got it. And by it, I mean whatever it is that is so deeply wrong with his brain,” Oliver mocked. “Do you know how much you have to hate your kids to get distracted by that thought in the middle of a political speech? ‘We should have pulled out troops from the region sooner. Speaking of regretting not pulling out sooner, Don Jr.'”

The “Last Week Tonight” host joked that the video is a pretty clear indication that Trump “seems like he’s doing great” with the possibility of his arrest.

That said, it’s not necessarily a sure thing that the twice-impeached former president will actually be arrested on Tuesday. He claimed it would happen on Saturday morning — and subsequently called for “protests,” echoing sentiments of Jan. 6 — but it’s unsupported by any official announcement from law enforcement officials, and the New York Times reports that Trump’s team has no specific knowledge about when an indictment may come.

One person close to Trump told the Times that Trump’s advisors’ “best guess” was an indictment could come Tuesday, and that information may have been relayed to Trump, sparking the social media rant.

But for now, it seems an indictment is indeed coming. Last week, Trump was invited to testify before a grand jury in Manhattan, regarding hush money paid in 2016 to Stormy Daniels, allegedly to cover up an affair he had with her. Trump, as he typically does, declined to appear in court.