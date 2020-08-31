Go Pro Today

John Oliver Rips ‘America’s Most-Laminated Prince’ Jared Kushner for ‘Infuriating’ Reaction to NBA Strike (Video)

“Last Week Tonight” host calls out Kushner’s response to “unprecedented and genuinely inspiring show of collective action”

| August 31, 2020 @ 7:22 AM Last Updated: August 31, 2020 @ 7:34 AM

John Oliver applauded the NBA and WNBA players’ decision to strike last week in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake — an unarmed Black man who was shot in the back seven times by a police officer in Kenosha, Wis. — on Sunday’s “Last Week Tonight,” calling it an “unprecedented and genuinely inspiring show of collective action” in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

What he certainly did not applaud was Jared Kushner’s “infuriating” reaction to the protest.

“And they did this without union approval, so they were putting a lot on the line here, their income and maybe even their careers, which is what makes it so infuriating that when Jared Kushner was asked for his response to the strike, this is what fell out of his mouth,” Oliver said, before rolling a clip of Donald Trump’s son-in-law giving his thoughts on the strike.

Also Read: John Oliver Gets Sewer Plant Named After Him, Mayor Says Both Are 'Full of Crap' (Video)

“Look, I think that the NBA players are very fortunate that they have the financial position where they are able to take a night off from work without having to have the consequences to themselves financially,” Kushner said in the video. “So they have that luxury, which is great.”

“OK, first, get f—ed, Jared, you ‘Welcome to Marwen’ reject,” Oliver said. “‘Cause for a start, they’re not taking a night off from work. The emotional toll of being Black in America combined with the pressure to perform at an elite level during a global pandemic is, I’m guessing, pretty taxing. So by not playing, they’re not exactly taking a spa day. And if NBA players are too rich to take meaningful action, then who exactly is in the right tax bracket to have their protest approved by America’s most-laminated prince. We’ve seen time and time again that wealth and fame absolutely do not protect you as a Black athlete.”

He added: “It didn’t protect Sterling Brown from getting tased by the police after being stopped for a parking violation in Milwaukee. And it didn’t protect Thabo Sefolosha from having his leg broken by NYPD officers in an incident that forced him to miss the 2015 playoffs and put his whole career in jeopardy. And, you might want to strap in Jared, because this probably isn’t the last disruptive action we’re going to see going forward — nor should it be, because people are sick of waiting.”

Also Read: John Oliver Slams Racial Bias in Juror Selection: 'So Flagrant Even Brett Kavanaugh Has a Problem With It' (Video)

Oliver says the problem with “purely symbolic protests” is they are “far too easy to co-opt.”

“Is it any wonder that basketball players felt they had to escalate their protests by not just wearing a jersey, but by striking, and in doing so, putting team owners’ money at jeopardy because real discomfort is the only thing that’s going to bring about real change here.”

Watch the clip above.

Fall TV 2020: All the Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows - So Far (Photos)
Fall will be here before we know it, and it's safe to say that when it arrives, everyone will still be staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Luckily, dozens of new and r...
Showtime/FX/Hulu/Fox
Series:  "Teen Mom 2"         Net:  MTV      Premiere Date: Tuesday, Sept. 1        Time: 8 p.m.
MTV
Series:   "Transplant"       Net: NBC       Premiere Date:  Tuesday, Sept. 1       Time: 10 p.m.
NBC
Series:  "A.P. Bio"         Net:  Peacock      Premiere Date:  Thursday, Sept. 3       Time: N/A
Peacock
Series:   "Raised by Wolves"        Net:  HBO Max     Premiere Date: Thursday, Sept. 3        Time: N/A
HBO Max
Series:  "Away"         Net: Netflix       Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 4         Time: N/A
Netflix
Series:  "The Boys"         Net:  Amazon Prime Video      Premiere Date:  Friday, Sept. 5       Time: N/A
Amazon Prime Video
Series:  "Power Book II: Ghost"         Net:   Starz     Premiere Date:  Sunday, Sept. 6       Time: 9 p.m.
Starz
Series:   "American Ninja Warrior"       Net: NBC      Premiere Date:  Monday, Sept. 7       Time: 8 p.m.
NBC
Series:   "L.A's Finest"     Net: Spectrum Originals       Premiere Date:  Wednesday, Sept. 9       Time: N/A
Spectrum Originals
Series:  "Woke"         Net:  Hulu      Premiere Date:  Wednesday, Sept. 9       Time: N/A
Hulu
Series:  "Julie and the Phantoms"         Net:  Netflix      Premiere Date:  Thursday, Sept. 10       Time: N/A
Netflix
Series:   "Dancing With the Stars"       Net: ABC       Premiere Date:  Monday, Sept. 14       Time: 8 p.m.
ABC
Series:  "The Third Day"         Net:  HBO      Premiere Date:  Monday, Sept. 14       Time: 9 p.m.
HBO
Series:  "We Are Who We Are"         Net:  HBO      Premiere Date:  Monday, Sept. 14       Time: 10 p.m.
HBO
Series:   "Enslaved"       Net: Epix       Premiere Date:  Monday, Sept. 14     Time: 10 p.m.
Epix
Series:  "Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous"         Net: Netflix       Premiere Date:  Friday, Sept. 18       Time: N/A
Hulu
Series:  "Pen15"         Net: Hulu       Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 18        Time: N/A
Hulu
Series:  "Ratched"         Net:  Netflix      Premiere Date:  Friday, Sept. 18       Time: N/A
Netflix
Series:   "World's Funniest Animals"       Net: The CW       Premiere Date:  Friday, Sept. 18      Time: 9 p.m.
Series: "L.A.'s Finest"*         Net:  Fox      Premiere Date: Monday, Sept. 21      Time: 8 p.m.  *Broadcast debut of Spectrum Originals series' first season
Fox
Series: "Filthy Rich"         Net:  Fox      Premiere Date: Monday, Sept. 21      Time: 9 p.m.
Fox
Series:   "Utopia"       Net: Amazon Prime Video       Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 25      Time: N/A
Amazon
Series: "A Wilderness of Error"         Net:  FX      Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 25      Time: 8 p.m.
FX
Series:  "The Simpsons"         Net:  Fox      Premiere Date: Sunday, Sept. 27        Time: 8 p.m.
Fox
Series:  "Bless the Harts"          Net:  Fox      Premiere Date:  Sunday, Sept. 27       Time: 8:30 p.m.
Fox
Series:  "Bob's Burgers"         Net:  Fox      Premiere Date: Sunday, Sept. 27        Time: 9 p.m.
Fox
Series:  "The Comey Rule"         Net: Showtime       Premiere Date: Sunday, Sept. 27        Time: 9 p.m.
Showtime
Series:  "Family Guy"         Net:  Fox      Premiere Date:  Sunday, Sept. 27       Time: 9:30 p.m.
Fox
Series:  "Fargo"          Net:  FX      Premiere Date:  Sunday, Sept. 27       Time: 10 p.m.
FX
Series:  "Gangs of London"         Net:  AMC+      Premiere Date:   Thursday, Oct. 1      Time: N/A
AMC
Series:  "The Salisbury Poisonings"         Net: AMC+       Premiere Date: Thursday, Oct. 1        Time: N/A
AMC
Series:   "Monsterland"        Net:  Hulu      Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 2        Time: N/A
Getty
Series:   "Pandora"       Net: The CW       Premiere Date:  Sunday, Oct. 4     Time: 8 p.m.
Series:  "The Good Lord Bird"         Net: Showtime       Premiere Date:  Sunday, Oct. 4       Time: 9 p.m.
Showtime
Series:   "Britannia"       Net: Epix       Premiere Date:  Sunday Oct. 4      Time: 9 p.m.
Epix
Series:  "The Walking Dead: World Beyond"         Net:  AMC      Premiere Date:  Sunday, Oct. 4      Time: 10 p.m.
AMC
Series:  "Soulmates"         Net: AMC       Premiere Date:  Monday, Oct. 5       Time: 10 p.m.
AMC
Series:   "Swamp Thing"*       Net: The CW       Premiere Date: Tuesday, Oct. 6      Time: 8 p.m. *Broadcast debut of DC Universe series' first season
DC Universe
Series:   "Next"        Net:  Fox      Premiere Date:  Tuesday, Oct. 6       Time: 9 p.m.
Fox
Series:   "Devils"       Net: The CW       Premiere Date: Wednesday, Oct. 7   Time: 8 p.m.
The CW
Series:  "Coroner"         Net:  The CW      Premiere Date:  Wednesday, Oct. 7       Time: 9 p.m.
The CW
Series:   "Supernatural"       Net: The CW       Premiere Date: Thursday, Oct. 8   Time: 8 p.m.
The CW
Series:   "The Outpost"       Net: The CW       Premiere Date: Thursday, Oct. 8   Time: 9 p.m.
The CW
Series: "Fear the Walking Dead"          Net:  AMC      Premiere Date:  Sunday, Oct. 11       Time: 9 p.m.
AMC
Series:   "Tell Me a Story"*       Net: The CW       Premiere Date: Tuesday, Oct. 13   Time: 9 p.m. *Broadcast debut of CBS All Access series' first season
The CW
Series:  "Star Trek: Discovery"         Net: CBS All Access       Premiere Date:   Thursday, Oct. 15      Time: N/A
CBS All Access
Series:   "Helstrom"        Net:  Hulu       Premiere Date:  Friday, Oct. 16       Time: N/A
Hulu
Series:   "Unsolved Mysteries"       Net: Netflix       Premiere Date:  Monday, Oct. 19      Time: N/A
Netflix
Series:   "The Undoing"        Net:  HBO      Premiere Date:  Sunday, Oct. 25       Time: 9 p.m.
HBO
Series:  "The Crown"         Net:  Netflix      Premiere Date: Sunday, Nov. 15        Time: N/A
Netflix
Series:   "Animaniacs"       Net: Hulu       Premiere Date:  Friday, Nov. 20       Time: N/A
Hulu

(Tap photo and swipe to view gallery)

Related Content