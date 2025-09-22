John Oliver Loses It Over Possible Paramount-Warner Bros. Discovery Merger: ‘It Was Fun While It Lasted!’ | Video

John Oliver has never shied away from poking fun at whoever his “business daddy” is at the moment, but on Sunday night, the HBO host lost his cool for just a moment after realizing he might have another one soon — one who is more likely to cave to pressure from the FCC.

Oliver devoted almost the entirety of “Last Week Tonight” to defending fellow late night host Jimmy Kimmel this week, after the ABC host was suspended “indefinitely” for suggesting that Charlie Kirk’s killer might’ve been a member of the far-right. Oliver noted that he was one of the guests on Kimmel’s show that night, and he didn’t even register the comment at the time.

The HBO host then reassured viewers that, as of right now, his own show is in a different situation, and one that he feels “very lucky” to be in.

“We’re not on broadcast TV,” he explained. “We’re on cable, and our parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery, doesn’t own broadcast networks, meaning that we are much less susceptible to pressure from the FCC than, say, ABC’s parent company Disney or CBS’ parent company Paramount-Skydance.”

“That is obviously very good news for us, and I really don’t see why that situation should change anytime soon,” he continued.

Naturally, as soon as Oliver finished speaking, a news clip began playing, in which the anchor discussed a possible merger coming between Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount.

“F–k s–t!” Oliver bellowed. “F–k f–king s–t! F–king s–t, f–k- it! OK, it was fun while it lasted, guys! Whatever happens next, let me say now it has been the honor of my life to age like a haunted painting before your very eyes.”

You can watch the full story from “Last Week Tonight” in the video above.