‘Last Week Tonight': John Oliver Jokes Queen Elizabeth II Is ‘Looking Up at Diana’ From Beyond the Grave

John Oliver is pretty sure he knows what happens to people after they die. Or, at least, he’s got an idea of what happened to Queen Elizabeth II. On Sunday’s episode of “Last Week Tonight,” the HBO host implied the late monarch did not end up in the same place as Princess Diana.

After a few weeks of hiatus, Oliver returned this week and of course had quite a few headlines to catch up on. Among them was President Joe Biden declaring that the COVID-19 pandemic is “over,” something Oliver was baffled — and pretty annoyed — by.

“You can’t just declare something and make it a reality,” Oliver mocked. “If I declare the queen is alive, that doesn’t make it true.”

From there, the “Last Week Tonight” host took a moment to sneak in a dig at the queen, insinuating where she might’ve ended up. “We all know she’s in the afterlife now, looking up at Diana,” Oliver joked.

The host moved right along though, getting into other headlines, including Ron DeSantis’s shipping of refugees from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard — an idea, Oliver said, that DeSantis actually got from Fox News’ Tucker Carlson.

Oliver also mocked DeSantis for using the image of a fake Massachusetts state flag on brochures that were given to the migrants upon their arrival.

“You would think Ron DeSantis might’ve caught that error, given that he spent three years at Harvard Law School which is, correct me if I’m wrong, in f—ing Massachusetts!” Oliver said.

