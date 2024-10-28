John Oliver Roasts Trump for Saying He’s Not Like Hitler Because ‘He Said it Differently’: ‘Not That Differently!’

After Donald Trump’s comments wishing he had military generals as loyal as Hitler’s resurfaced, John Oliver is baffled at the ex-president’s attempts to say he’s not like the German dictator. More specifically, that he’s saying he’s not like Hitler, because Hitler expressed the same sentiments differently.

During Sunday night’s episode of “Last Week Tonight,” Oliver zeroed in on Trump’s mass deportation proposals, and recent comments that America has become “a garbage can” where other countries dump their migrants. Of course, that sentiment isn’t new for Trump.

Oliver then pulled up a clip from last year, in which Trump told rally-goers that immigrants are “destroying the blood of our country.” He then immediately tried to rebuke comparisons to Hitler by saying the dictator said the same thing “in a much different way.”

“It is wild that Trump’s response to being told he’s quoting Hitler is ‘No, he said it differently.’ Especially because, not that differently!” Oliver marveled.

The host then read out the actual Hitler quote that Trump’s was compared to, which reads as follows: “All great cultures of the past perished only because the original creative race died out from blood poisoning.’”

“So, same general idea, just a bit more coherent,” Oliver said. “I guess what I’m saying is, when it comes to rhetoric, Trump is no Hitler. But, let him cook?”

From there, the HBO host tore apart Trump’s mass deportation proposals, illustrating that not only would it be expensive to the U.S., but it would also result in increased unemployment, exacerbate the housing crisis, and more.

Oliver conceded that the immigration system is broken, but reminded viewers that immigrants themselves are not the ones who broke it, and have been making the best of what they’ve been give.

“The very least we can do for them is to go out on November the 5th, and not pick a president who demonizes their existence, advocates for their suffering, and has proven multiple times that he is, to put it mildly, a bad f–king hombre.”