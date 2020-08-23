John Oliver Gets Sewer Plant Named After Him, Mayor Says Both Are ‘Full of Crap’ (Video)
Comedian mocked Connecticut town in a recent segment on HBO’s “Last Week Tonight”
Rosemary Rossi | August 23, 2020 @ 1:03 PM
Last Updated: August 23, 2020 @ 3:38 PM
HBO
Comedian John Oliver discovered the boomerang-effect of public mocking when the mayor of a Connecticut town he once shaded on air hit back — by naming a sewer plant after him.
Danbury, Connecticut, Mayor Mark Boughton posted a video on Facebook Saturday in which he agreed with and reiterated three points of interest in the town that Oliver mentioned in an Aug. 16 segment of his HBO show, “Last Week Tonight.” But Boughton did not dismiss Oliver’s comments that followed, and he came out swinging.
“Today, I am proud to announce our fourth point of interest,” Boughton said with a smile. ”Behind me you’ll see the city of Danbury sewer plant. We are going to rename it The John Oliver Memorial Sewer Plant. Why? Because it’s full of crap, just like you, John.”
In the August episode of “Last Week,” Oliver name-checked Danbury in a segment about how computer algorithms for juror lists and selection in several states — including Connecticut — disproportionately exclude people of color.
“If you are going to forget a town in Connecticut, why not forget Danbury because, and this is true, f— Danbury!” Oliver said in the segment. “From its charming railway museum to its historic hearthstone castle, Danbury, Connecticut, can eat my whole ass.”
“I know exactly three things about Danbury,” Oliver went on, counting with his finger. “USA Today ranked it the second-best city to live in in 2015, it was once the center of the American hat industry and if you’re from there you have a standing invite to come get a thrashing from John Oliver, children included, f— you.”
You can check out Oliver’s segment on jury selection here. The Danbury portion starts at the 5:47 mark.
Oliver has yet to respond to his “honor.”
