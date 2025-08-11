John Oliver Knows What Song He Wants Played at Trump’s Funeral: ‘You Can Throw a Bluetooth Speaker Pretty Far!’ | Video

John Oliver found a bright spot amongst the “disgusting” videos the White House keeps posting to tout the number of people they are detaining: a song for the president’s eventual funeral playlist.

The HBO host’s main segment on Sunday’s “Last Week Tonight” focused on immigration enforcement. He immediately called out the administration for gleefully bragging online by posting memes of Trump officials as “South Park” characters (despite saying the show is “irrelevant”) and the “Teletubbies” sun, in addition to videos of detainees being marched away, backed by the song “Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye.”

“Look, we all know this, but sometimes, it is worth reiterating: this White House is full of the pettiest little bitches imaginable,” Oliver sniped. “And while that video is obviously disgusting, on the plus side, I now know what song I want played at Trump’s funeral.”

“I know it will be hard to get in, but you can throw a Bluetooth speaker pretty far!” he continued.

Among the videos and memes that officials have posted is one from a regional Border Patrol office, which shared the scene of Darth Vader violently murdering multiple people in “Rogue One” as a celebration of its agents in Southern California’s premier sector. In it, Vader is labeled as the premier sector, and each person he murders is labeled various other organizations, like cartels and more.

Naturally, Oliver tore into it.

“OK, if I may quote an insufferable man on a first Bumble date, have you ever seen ‘Star Wars?’” he joked. “Because that’s pretty famously the bad guy. Imagine how morally bankrupt you have to be to watch the most famous villain in cinematic history murdering a bunch of people, some of whom are literally begging for help, and think ‘He is so us!’”

Later in the show, the comedian revealed that the Department of Homeland Security actually responded to an inquiry about that video, which he mocked even further. That’s because their defense was pointing out that Vader used to be Anakin Skywalker, arguing that DHS doesn’t need to “regale the American public on the heroism of Skywalker.”

“Which is just an incredible, deeply s–tty response,” Oliver said. “I’d honestly love to know their disingenuous takes on other movie villains. ‘Actually, if you think about it, Thanos was the real hero of the Avengers movies, because, as any Marvel fan knows, Thanos used to be a baby, and babies aren’t evil!’”

You can watch John Oliver’s main segment in the video above.