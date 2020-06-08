John Oliver to ‘Professional Alarmist’ and ‘Sentient Polo Mallet’ Tucker Carlson: ‘F— You Forever’ (Video)
HBO host says Fox News talking head “looks like he just saw his first black Barbie and feels confused, but mostly scared”
Tony Maglio | June 8, 2020 @ 7:23 AM
Last Updated: June 8, 2020 @ 8:06 AM
John Oliver used last night’s entire “Last Week Tonight” episode to attack police for attacking civilians protesting police brutality against blacks in America. Oh yeah, and to attack Tucker Carlson — Oliver fired more than a few rubber bullets at that guy.
“If you’re black in America, I can’t even begin to imagine how scared, angry and exhausted you must feel,” Oliver said on his Sunday evening program, which actually taped on Saturday morning.
Before he went back into the history of racial injustice in law enforcement, the HBO host had some choice words (spoiler alert, it was the “F” word) for President Trump — and also for anyone talking more about looting than the peaceful protesting.
Those wouldn’t be the only f—s Oliver had to give (out).
Early on, Oliver said it is “utterly f—ing disgusting” that Trump used George Floyd’s name in the same breath as May’s job numbers. You, however, should be using the names of the black people that cops killed this year, Oliver opined.
“If you’ve said the name ‘Macy’s’ more than you’ve said the name ‘Breonna Taylor’ this week, you can very much f— off,” he said.
As you’ll see toward the end, Oliver probably saved his harshest criticisms for Fox News Channel host Tucker Carlson, whom he labeled a “professional alarmist.” Oliver also said Carlson has a “very bad face.”
“F— you forever, Tucker Carlson, you sentient polo mallet,” Oliver said in response to Carlson’s opposition to calls to defund police departments in their current iterations.
“Tucker Carlson has the exact level of understanding about the Black Lives Matter movement that you would expect from a man who always looks like he just saw his first black Barbie and feels confused, but mostly scared.” Oliver said.
George Floyd Remembered at Minneapolis Memorial Service (Photos)
A memorial service was held for George Floyd in Minneapolis Thursday, ten days after a police officer killed him by using his knee to choke him for more than 8 minutes, while other officers standing by mocked his pleas for help.
All four former Minneapolis police officers involved in the fatal arrest have been charged. Derek Chauvin, who knelt on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes, faces second-degree murder charges. The three other officers are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.
Thursday's memorial at North Central University is the first of several; services will also be held in North Carolina and Texas.
Rev. Al Sharpton delivered the eulogy in front of attendees which included the Floyd family, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Reps. Ilhan Omar, Sheila Jackson-Lee and Ayana Pressley, Rev. Jesse Jackson, Martin Luther King III and more.
Photo credit: Getty Images
George Floyd's hearse arrives at North Central University for the first of several memorial services. In the upper right, Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo and Sgt. Dave O'Connor kneel as the hearse drives by.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Floyd's memorial service was streamed on television and online.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Reverend Al Sharpton arrives at George Floyd's memorial service. Sharpton and other mourners wore face masks given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The NAN logo stands for the National Action Network the civil rights organization Sharpton founded in 1991.
Photo credit: Getty Images
George Floyd's casket is prepared before the service. The image in the background is the mural drawn near the sidewalk where he was killed. NAN banners flank the artwork.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Floyd's family stand in solidarity during the service.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Shareeduh Tate, cousin of George Floyd, is held by Brandon Floyd, nephew of George Floyd, as those gathered paused silently for eight minutes and 46 seconds -- the length of time Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Actress Tiffany Haddish weeps during the moment of silence. Other celebrities in attendance were T.I., Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Kevin Hart and Marsai Martin.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Brandon and Philonise Floyd, brothers of George Floyd embrace while listening to Shareeduh Tate speak. The Floyds wore pins emblazoned with "I Can't Breathe" -- their brother's final words.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Pallbearers wheel out George Floyd's golden casket following the service.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Media and on-lookers watch as George Floyd's casket is loaded into a hearse. His body will be transported to his hometown of Raeford, North Carolina, where a private family service will be held on Saturday. A public service will be held Monday in Houston, Texas -- two weeks after his death.
Photo credit: Getty Images
1 of 11
Rev. Al Sharpton delivered the eulogy for Floyd, who was killed in police custody on Memorial Day
A memorial service was held for George Floyd in Minneapolis Thursday, ten days after a police officer killed him by using his knee to choke him for more than 8 minutes, while other officers standing by mocked his pleas for help.
All four former Minneapolis police officers involved in the fatal arrest have been charged. Derek Chauvin, who knelt on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes, faces second-degree murder charges. The three other officers are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.
Thursday's memorial at North Central University is the first of several; services will also be held in North Carolina and Texas.
Rev. Al Sharpton delivered the eulogy in front of attendees which included the Floyd family, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Reps. Ilhan Omar, Sheila Jackson-Lee and Ayana Pressley, Rev. Jesse Jackson, Martin Luther King III and more.