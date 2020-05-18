John Oliver took WWE, AEW and UFC to the mat on Sunday, when he blasted the trio of combat sports organizations for continuing to operate during the coronavirus pandemic.

WWE and upstart competitor All Elite Wrestling (AEW) are fake fighting, the UFC is not. All three require hand-to-hand combat, real or otherwise, and a production crew. Oliver doesn’t believe that any of them should be operating.

Oliver used the WWE takedown as a jumping-off point for his running Adam Driver joke. We, like Oliver’s wife, are still waiting for more of an explanation on that one.

Later in Sunday’s “Last Week Tonight,” Oliver reveals that he’s sponsored a marble-racing league. So there’s some COVID-19 friendly sports(-adjacent) content for starving fans.

