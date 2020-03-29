John Prine in Critical Condition After Hospitalization for Coronavirus Symptoms

Country and folk singer-songwriter was hospitalized on Thursday

| March 29, 2020 @ 3:06 PM Last Updated: March 29, 2020 @ 4:13 PM
john prine

Getty Images

John Prine, the famed country and bluegrass singer-songwriter, is in critical condition after being admitted to a hospital with coronavirus symptoms, according to a statement from his family on Sunday.

“After a sudden onset of Covid-19 symptoms, John was hospitalized on Thursday (3/26),” read the family’s statement on Twitter. “He was intubated Saturday evening, and continues to receive care, but his situation is critical.

“This is hard news for us to share. But so many of you have loved and supported John over the years, we wanted to let you know, and give you the chance to send on more of that love and support now. And know that we love you, and John loves you.”

Prine’s wife and manager, Fiona Whelan Prine, revealed on March 17 that she had tested positive for COVID-19 and had been quarantined in her home apart from Prine. She also said in the Instagram post revealing her diagnosis that Prine’s test for the virus had been “indeterminate.”

Prine, 73, won two Grammys for Best Contemporary Folk Album in 1992 and 2006 and received a lifetime achievement award from The Recording Academy earlier this year. He has continued to write songs and tour through the 2010s, releasing his first album in 13 years, “The Tree of Forgiveness,” in 2018.

