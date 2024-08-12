John Slattery Joins ‘The Rainmaker’ USA Network Show as Lead Antagonist

The “Mad Men” alum will play Leo F. Drummond on the series based on John Grisham’s novel

An older man wears thick black-rim glasses and has stark white hair, standing against a step-and-repeat promoting the Tribeca Film Festival.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 12: John Slattery attends the "Maggie Moore(s)" premiere during the 2023 Tribeca Festival at Spring Studios on June 12, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

John Slattery will join the upcoming USA Network drama “The Rainmaker” as Leo F. Drummond, the main antagonist of the story in the original John Grisham novel and its 1997 film adaptation, NBCUniversal announced Monday.

The character is described in a release as “one of Grisham’s most iconic characters … a legendary lion of the courtroom and senior partner at Tinley Britt, the powerful firm that Rudy Baylor is up against.”

It has yet to be announced who will play the lead of Baylor, portrayed in the film version by Matt Damon. The series is described in its logline as featuring the “fresh out of law school” Baylor taking on Drummond, “as well as his law school girlfriend. Rudy, along with his boss and her disheveled paralegal, uncover two connected conspiracies surrounding the mysterious death of their client’s son.”

Slattery received four Best Support Actor Emmy Award nominations for his work as Roger Sterling on “Mad Men.” His TV credits also include “Veep,” “Sex and the City,” “The Good Fight” and “Mrs. America” — and even the more offbeat comedy of “30 Rock,” “Arrested Development,” “Documentary Now” and “Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp.”

While working on “Mad Men,” Slattery also served as the director of multiple episodes. He was also an episodic director on Judd Apatow’s “Love” and feature films “God’s Pocket” and his most recent, “Maggie Moore(s),” which premiered last year at Tribeca amid the Writers and Actors Guild stikes with a cast headlined by his “Mad Men” costar Jon Hamm and Tina Fey.

He’s also been seen in films including “Spotlight,” which earned him a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Cast Performance. He’s been seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in “Ant-Man” and “Iron Man 2,” as well as films such as “The Station Agent,” “Flags of Our Fathers” and “Traffic.”

Coming from Lionsgate and Blumhouse, this adaptation of “The Rainmaker” is led by Michael Seitzman (“Code Black,” “Intelligence”) with Jason Richman, John Grisham, David Gernert and Jason Blum also executive producing. Richman also cowrote the pilot with Seitzman. Lionsgate and Blumhouse have recently teamed on a multi-picture deal with Blumhouse reimagining previous Lionsgate horror films.

John-Grisham
Read Next
John Grisham's 'The Rainmaker' Lands Series Order at USA Network

Mike Roe

Mike Roe joined the staff as Weekend News Editor for TheWrap in 2023. Before that, he wrote “The 30 Rock Book” for publisher Abrams and won an L.A. Press Club award for his oral history of “30 Rock’s” “Werewolf Bar Mitzvah.” Previously, Mike spent more than a decade as a journalist for NPR station LAist/KPCC,…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.