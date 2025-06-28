John Travolta Surprises ‘Grease’ Sing-Along, Shows Up Dressed as Danny Zuko | Video

John Travolta had a surprise in store for fans who attended a “Grease” sing-along at the Hollywood Bowl, showing up in full Danny Zuko regalia — an unexpected nod to his character in the classic musical.

Travolta shared a photo and video from the Friday. night event on Instagram. “Tonight at the Hollywood Bowl, for the first time I surprised everyone at the GREASE Sing-A-Long and dressed up as Danny Zuko. No one knew. Not even the cast. Thank you for a great evening,” he wrote.

The actor was joined by “Grease” cast mates Barry Pearl, Michael Tucci, Kelly Ward and Didi Conn, as well as by director Randal Kleiser.

Travolta entered the event to loud cheers from the audience. “L.A., I thought you were going back to Australia? That’s cool, that’s cool, baby. You know, riding and rollin’ and whatnot,” he said, channeling Zuko.

The actor starred opposite the late Olivia Newton-John in the 1978 film. The pair reunited in 2019 at at the Meet n’ Grease sing-along event in Florida — and also dressed as their characters, which was Travolta’s idea.

“For whatever reason, like the bald head suits me, so does that ’50s get-up better than any other hairdo, so either I’m gonna go bald or wear a Danny ’50s hairdo. It suits my appearance,” he told People at the time.

“That movie is still loved … the excitement from the people, it was amazing. I couldn’t believe it, people still love it!” Newton-John also said.