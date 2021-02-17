Peacock isn’t wading into true crime — it’s diving in head first. The NBCUniversal streaming service has ordered six-part docuseries “John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise,” which is set to drop in its entirety on Thursday, March 25.

Hurry the kids out of the room and watch the trailer via the video above.

“Devil in Disguise” features an interview with Gacy himself from prison, as well as conversations with those who “were forever changed by his unspeakable deeds and those who believe that the full truth about the case remains concealed to this day,” according to Peacock.

'Punky Brewster' Revival Trailer: Soleil Moon Frye Is Back, and Her Chuck Taylors Still Don't Match (Video)

That prison interview took place in 1992, but of its multiple hours, only minutes have previously been seen. Gacy’s second ex-wife is among his “closest confidantes” interviewed for the documentary series.

John Wayne Gacy was a sex offender and serial killer who assaulted and murdered at least 33 young men and boys in the 1970s. Twenty-seven of those victims were buried in the crawl space of his Illinois home, and two others somewhere on his property. Gacy, who had regularly performed for children as “Pogo the Clown” and “Patches the Clown,” died by lethal injection in 1994 at age 52.

“John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise” hails from NBC News Studios and Witchcraft Motion Picture Company’s Rod Blackhurst, the producer of the “Amanda Knox” documentary. Additionally, Alexa Danner and Tracy Ullman (not that Tracy Ullman) are executive producers on the docuseries. Alison True serves as executive consultant.

NBCU Chief Thinks 'The Office' Usage Is 'Actually Higher' on Peacock Than It Was on Netflix

In lighter news, Peacock also ordered on Wednesday “Ex Rated,” an Andy Cohen-hosted series that challenges adult singles to face “raw, unfiltered” feedback in the form of “exit surveys” from their exes, as well as an untitled comedy from Craig Robinson and the ensemble comedy “Bust Down” from Lorne Michaels. Additionally, the streaming service is developing a revival of “The Real Housewives of Miami.”