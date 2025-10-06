John Woodvine, British Stage Veteran and ‘The Crown’ Alum, Dies at 96

John Woodvine, a veteran of the British stage and television industry, has died, his agent Phil Belfield confirmed Monday. He was 96.

Per Belfield, who released a statement via his agency Belfield & Ward’s Instagram, Woodvine peacefully passed away earlier Monday morning while at home. A cause of death was not shared.

“A wonderful and well-loved actor, who will be much missed,” the statement added.

Woodvine was born in the coastal town of South Shields on July 21, 1929. He then attended the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London, England, where he graduated in 1953.

Woodvine went on to become a well-known face in the British theater scene, having won an Olivier award for Best Comedy Performance for his 1987 portrayal of Sir John Falstaff in the Old Vic’s production of “The Henrys.”

He also starred opposite Ian McKellen and Judi Dench in a 1976 production of “Macbeth” for the Royal Shakespeare Company, which was later filmed for television and released by ITV in 1979.

Woodvine appeared in more than 70 productions for the Old Vic, the National Theatre and Royal Shakespeare Company. Some of his theater credits include “The Taming of the Shrew,” “As You Like It,” “Henry IV,” “Julius Caesar,” “Othello,” “Romeo and Juliet,” and “The Life and Adventures of Nicholas Nickleby.”

He appeared on Broadway multiple times, including in productions for “King Richard II” and “Troilus and Cressida.”

Woodvine had a number of television appearances on his resume, too. He played Dr. Hirsch in John Landis’ 1981 supernatural comedy film, “An American Werewolf in London.”

He also played the Archbishop of York in four episodes of Netflix’s “The Crown.”

His acting credits also include “Z Cars,” “New Scotland Yard,” “Doctor Who,” “Miss Potter,” “Vanity Fair,” “Coronation Street,” etc.

Woodvine is survived by his wife, Lynn Farleigh — who is also an actress — and his two children, Mary and Emma.