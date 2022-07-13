Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation trial may be ongoing, but NBC News is prepared to take a closer look at how social media – and specifically TikTok – had sway on its initial verdict.

Premiering Wednesday, July 13, at 10:30 p.m. ET across NBC News digital channels, “A Marriage on Trial: Johnny Depp, Amber Heard and Truth in the Age of Social Media” will dissect what the trial’s impassioned viewership missed if social media was their only news source. What are the pros and cons of a platform like TikTok when a jury and the public at large are trying to dig to the truth?

Per a release from NBCUniversal, the 30-minute documentary “examines how the trial evolved into ‘the TikTok trial’ and what the verdict means for future domestic abuse cases.” The release adds that “In the wake of a verdict that surprised legal experts, NBC News examines how the trial evolved into “the TikTok trial” and what the verdict means for future domestic abuse cases.”

The documentary comes in the wake of a verdict that surprised legal experts and will feature deep-dive interviews with insiders and experts on the trial, including Amber Heard’s attorney Elaine Bredehoft, National Coalition Against Domestic Violence CEO Ruth Glenn, American University Law Professor and gendered violence expert Jamie Abrams, NBC News senior breaking news reporter Doha Madani, NBC News tech and culture reporter Kat Tenbarge and People Magazine’s Nigel Smith, among others.

“A Marriage on Trial: Johnny Depp, Amber Heard and Truth in the Age of Social Media” debuts Wednesday on NBC News NOW at 10:30 p.m. ET; it is available on-demand that same day on NBCNews.com and Aug. 1 on Peacock.