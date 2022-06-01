Johnny Depp celebrated his victory Wednesday after a jury in Fairfax, Virginia, awarded him $15 million in his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard.

“Six years ago, my life, the life of my children, the lives of those closest to me, and also, the lives of the people who for many, many years have supported and believed in me were forever changed. All in the blink of an eye,” Depp said. “And six years later, the jury gave me my life back. I am truly humbled.”

The “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor sued Heard for $50 million, saying her 2018 Washington Post op-ed defamed him. She counter-sued for $100 million over comments made by Depp’s former lawyer.

After a nearly seven-week trial, jurors said the two actors defamed each other. However, Depp was the bigger winner. Jurors awarded the “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” actor $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million dollars in punitive damages, while they said Heard should receive $2 million and no money for punitive damages.

Read Depp’s full statement about the verdict below: