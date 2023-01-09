Camille Vasquez, Johnny Depp’s Lawyer in Amber Heard Defamation Trial, Joins NBC News as Legal Analyst

Camille Vasquez, who gained prominence after serving as Johnny Depp’s attorney in his defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard, is now part of the NBC team. She is a new legal analyst for the network.

Vasquez made her debut on the network on Monday morning’s episode of “Today,” discussing the start of the University of Idaho’s new semester after a suspect was arrested in the brutal murders of four students. According to Vasquez, the case against Bryan Kohberger is “extremely strong,” but noted that it makes sense that details about the investigation are being kept pretty closely to the chest.

“This has become something that really captivated the country, this case has,” Vasquez said. “And so people want to talk about the evidence, they want to talk about the human impact, and these are college students, right? I think it can be helpful to investigators — they pleaded to the public and asked for information about the [suspect’s] white Elantra, but it could also be harmful, when you start naming someone.”

Vasquez was one of Depp’s lead attorneys in his widely publicized case against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, last year and, just days after the jury awarded Depp a stunning $15 million victory in the case, Vasquez was promoted from associate to partner at the Southern California office of Brown Rudnick.

“It’s been surreal,” Vasquez said at the time on “Good Morning America.” “If I’m being honest, a bit overwhelming. But if I can be an inspiration to young women who want to go to law school and study and work hard, then I’m all for it.”

“We are delighted to welcome Camille to the partnership,” Brown Rudnick chair and CEO William Baldiga said in a statement. “Historically, we have reserved this announcement for the end of our fiscal year. But Camille’s performance during the Johnny Depp trial proved to the world that she was ready to take this next step now. We are incredibly proud of her and look forward to what she will accomplish as our newest partner.”