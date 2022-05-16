Johnny Depp Seen Smashing Glass Cabinets, Raging at Amber Heard in Video Shown at Trial

Johnny Depp could be seen smashing cabinets, throwing and shattering a glass and angrily raging at Amber Heard in video shown Monday morning as testimony resumed in the “Pirates” star’s defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard.

After a week-long break, Heard returned to the stand to continue answering questions from her own legal team. Depp’s lawyers were expected to cross-examine Heard later in the day.

Heard – who abruptly changed PR teams after the trial began – took the unusual step of releasing a statement ahead of Monday’s court proceedings:

“There’s an old saying by trial lawyers: when the facts are on your side, argue the facts,” the statement reads. “When the facts are not on your side, pound away on the podium. Today, we expect Depp’s attorneys will instead pound away on the victim. We fear it will be equal parts shameful and desperate. And, the overwhelming evidence – the truth – is not on Depp’s side.”

The video that Heard’s team played for the jury on Monday was not, either.

Heard, seen holding a coffee in the video, testified that she shot it in the morning, sometime around her 30th birthday. Depp, wearing a black hat and glasses, storms into the kitchen and begins slamming open glass cabinets as if he means to break them, then barking at Heard as she appears to try, in mild and conciliatory tones, to find out why he’s upset.

“Did something happen to you this morning?” he yells at her [it’s not clear from the context what he means]. At one point he whips some kind of glass or bottle that loudly smashes. Then he begins topping off his wine glass with a half-empty magnum bottle on the counter.

“Did you drink this whole thing already this morning?,” she asks him.

At that point, Depp notices that she’s filming him.

“Oh, you’ve got this thing going,” he says, appearing to take control of her phone, ending the video.

Depp says he’s never once hit Heard, or any woman; he is suing his ex-wife for $50 million, claiming her Washington Post op-ed defamed him by suggesting she was a victim of domestic abuse. Heard has counter-sued for $100 million.