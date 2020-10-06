Johnny Nash, ‘I Can See Clearly Now’ Singer, Dies at 80

Johnny Nash, the singer best known for his 1972 hit “I Can See Clearly Now,” has died. He was 80 years old.

His son confirmed that his father passed away Tuesday at his home to CBS Los Angeles. According to TMZ, Nash died of natural causes.

Nash was born in Houston, Texas, and started singing as a child at Progressive New Hope Baptist Church. His major label debut came in 1957 with the single “A Teenager Sings the Blues.” His first chart hit was a cover of Doris Day’s “A Very Special Love” in 1958 — However, “I Can See Clearly Now” sold over one million copies and reached #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, remaining on the chart for four weeks.

He released an album in 1986 titled “Here Again.”

