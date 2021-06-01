Join us on Tuesday, June 1 at 12 pm PT for the roundtable discussion “Cancel Culture in Film: Separating Art from the Artist” — a part of TheWrap’s multi-media series “Conversations on Cancel Culture.”

During this session, film critics Ann Hornaday (Washington Post), Michael Phillips (Chicago Tribune) and Alonso Duralde (TheWrap) will join Chapman University Film School dean Stephen Galloway for an in-depth discussion on how — and if — this modern form of ostracism is impacting the way we perceive the work of “cancelled” filmmakers, actors, artists, musicians and more.

On Friday, June 4 at 4pm PT, audiences are also invited to tune into an encore and follow-up discussion exclusively on Clubhouse.

This conversation is the second of four in a series of roundtables titled “Conversations on Cancel Culture,” presented by TheWrap. Starting May 25 for four weeks, TheWrap will be livestreaming a roundtable discussion every Tuesday at 12pm PT on one of the following topics: journalism, film criticism, comedy and rehabilitation from cancel culture.

Additional featured speakers in the series include editor-in-chiefs Danielle Belton (HuffPost), Gérard Biard (Charlie Hebdo), comedians Maz Jobrani (“I’m Not a Terrorist, But I’ve Played One on TV”) and Skye Townsend (“A Black Lady Sketch Show”) along with crisis PR manager Matthew Hiltzik.

PANELIST BIOS:

Ann Hornaday began her career at Ms. Magazine and eventually started writing about movies for the New York Times. In 1995 she became the movie critic at the Austin American-Statesman before becoming a movie critic for the Baltimore Sun. In 2002, Hornaday began working at the Washington Post, where she is currently a film critic. Ann is the author of “Talking Pictures: How to Watch Movies” and was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in criticism in 2008.

Michael Phillips is the Chicago Tribune film critic. Prior to that, he was the theater critic for the Los Angeles Times and the San Diego-Union Tribune, and started out his career as the arts editor and film critic for the Twin Cities weekly City Pages. He’s co-hosted over 100 episodes of “At the Movies,” including a season with A.O. Scott, and more recently introduced 100 or so films on Turner Classic Movies.

Alonso Duralde is the chief film critic for TheWrap and co-host of the podcast “Linoleum Knife.” He also regularly appears on “Who Shot Ya?” and “Breakfast All Day.” Additionally, Duralde is senior programmer for the Outfest Film Festival in Los Angeles and a consultant for the USA Film Festival. He is the author of two books “Have Yourself a Movie Little Christmas” and “101 Must-See Movies for Gay Men.”

Stephen Galloway is the Dean of the Chapman University Film School. As an Emmy Award-winning writer and producer, Galloway created The Hollywood Reporter’s celebrated Oscar Roundtables, along with the Netflix series “The Hollywood Masters,” which he hosted and executive produced. In 2009 he created the award-winning Women in Entertainment Mentorship Program and in 2019 he spearheaded a leadership program for young men and women of color, the Young Executives Fellowship, in association with Oprah Winfrey.

About “Conversations on Cancel Culture” Series

The “Conversations on Cancel Culture” series addresses a new wave of pressure to be silent – or be silenced - that has spread rapidly from media to entertainment to politics. Is this a new form of censorship? Or a necessary corrective to entrenched privilege?

That very title “Cancel Culture” is provocative and prone to controversy. And yet we feel it is important to have thoughtful and robust dialogue around this issue which encompasses both free speech and accountability, the rise of social media pressure groups and the real-life violence that has sometimes also ensued.

The series will talk to journalists, comedians, film critics and academics among others to address this complex topic that is – just to confuse things – being hijacked for all manner of misinformation and political posturing.

Left unexamined, “cancel culture’ threatens to undermine the free exchange of ideas. Debate, discussion and disagreement, and tolerance of those who hold different beliefs.

For more information about Conversations on Cancel Culture, a multi-media series by TheWrap visit: thewrap.com/cancel-culture-series