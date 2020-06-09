Livestream also features Dr. Maya Rockeymoore Cummings and Adam Platzner

Enough is enough. Join us on Tuesday at 12 noon for an in-depth conversation about police violence and systemic racism in “Allies Unite: Fixing a Broken System and Using Your Platform for Change.” During this live chat, we will come together as allies to share stories from the front lines, discuss the need for systemic change and share effective ways to take action.

Join TheWrap founder and editor-in-chief Sharon Waxman in conversation with Emmanuel Acho (sports analyst, former NFL Athlete and host of “Uncomfortable Conversations With a Black Man”), Tika Sumpter (star of “mixed-ish” and co-founder of Sugaberry), Thai Randolph (EVP & GM of Laugh Out Loud and co-founder of Sugaberry), Dr. Maya Rockeymoore Cummings (speaker, author and political strategist) and Adam Platzner (entrepreneur and producer).

PANELIST BIOS:

A former linebacker for the Browns and Eagles, Emmanuel Acho may have left the field, but he hasn’t left the game. Acho put down the football and picked up the microphone, where he served as the youngest national football analyst for ESPN. Most recently, Acho launched a sit-down YouTube series “Uncomfortable Conversations With a Black Man” featuring himself having virtual conversations with “white America, in order to educate and inform on racism, system racism, social injustice, rioting and the hurt African Americans are feeling today.”

Tika Sumpter currently stars on ABC’s “mixed-ish.” Tika’s latest endeavor is Sugaberry, a lifestyle brand for moms of color she co-founded with Thai Randolph. She had the idea for Sugaberry after being frustrated with the lack of resources available for brown mamas during her own pregnancy. Tika and Thai also recently launched a new bi-weekly podcast called, “The Suga.” Sumpter’s recent acting credits include “Sonic Hedgehog,” “The Haves and Have Nots” and “Southside with You,” which she co-produced with John Legend.

Thai Randolph is currently the EVP and general manager of Kevin Hart’s Laugh Out Loud network. She is the co-founder of Sugaberry.com, a lifestyle brand that celebrates all aspects of the brown mom experience through a curated mix of content, original audio and video programming, interviews, newsletters, live event series, thoughtful product recommendations and a bi-weekly podcast, “The Suga.” This year, Randolph was named one of Multichannel News’ Wonder Women in Streaming “Women to Watch.”

Dr. Maya Rockeymoore Cummings is president and CEO of Global Policy Solutions, a non-profit organization driving society toward inclusion by advancing opportunities for diverse populations. She previously served as the chair of the Maryland Democratic Party, VP of Research and Programs at the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation. She is the widow of the late Congressman Elijah Cummings and the author of the forthcoming book, “RAGEISM: Race, Age, Gender, Exclusion and the Politics of Health Equity” (Routledge Press).

Adam Platzner is a creative entrepreneur, producer, investor, and strategic adviser with expertise in media, entertainment and technology. Currently, Adam is a partner, the vice chairman and a board director at Confluential Content, a global creator of content across all mediums, with projects set up at HBO, Netflix, Sony, Lions Gate and OWN. Adam founded the celebrity-driven civil rights initiative ITakeResponsibility.org, with Tommy Oliver, as a vehicle to eradicate racism, by encouraging white Americans to call out hate, step up and take action. Their first campaign, is in partnership with the NAACP.