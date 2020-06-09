Livestream also features Dr. Maya Rockeymoore Cummings and Adam Platzner
Enough is enough. Join us on Tuesday at 12 noon for an in-depth conversation about police violence and systemic racism in “Allies Unite: Fixing a Broken System and Using Your Platform for Change.” During this live chat, we will come together as allies to share stories from the front lines, discuss the need for systemic change and share effective ways to take action.
Join TheWrap founder and editor-in-chief Sharon Waxman in conversation with Emmanuel Acho (sports analyst, former NFL Athlete and host of “Uncomfortable Conversations With a Black Man”), Tika Sumpter (star of “mixed-ish” and co-founder of Sugaberry), Thai Randolph (EVP & GM of Laugh Out Loud and co-founder of Sugaberry), Dr. Maya Rockeymoore Cummings (speaker, author and political strategist) and Adam Platzner (entrepreneur and producer).
PANELIST BIOS:
A former linebacker for the Browns and Eagles, Emmanuel Acho may have left the field, but he hasn’t left the game. Acho put down the football and picked up the microphone, where he served as the youngest national football analyst for ESPN. Most recently, Acho launched a sit-down YouTube series “Uncomfortable Conversations With a Black Man” featuring himself having virtual conversations with “white America, in order to educate and inform on racism, system racism, social injustice, rioting and the hurt African Americans are feeling today.”
Tika Sumpter currently stars on ABC’s “mixed-ish.” Tika’s latest endeavor is Sugaberry, a lifestyle brand for moms of color she co-founded with Thai Randolph. She had the idea for Sugaberry after being frustrated with the lack of resources available for brown mamas during her own pregnancy. Tika and Thai also recently launched a new bi-weekly podcast called, “The Suga.” Sumpter’s recent acting credits include “Sonic Hedgehog,” “The Haves and Have Nots” and “Southside with You,” which she co-produced with John Legend.
Thai Randolph is currently the EVP and general manager of Kevin Hart’s Laugh Out Loud network. She is the co-founder of Sugaberry.com, a lifestyle brand that celebrates all aspects of the brown mom experience through a curated mix of content, original audio and video programming, interviews, newsletters, live event series, thoughtful product recommendations and a bi-weekly podcast, “The Suga.” This year, Randolph was named one of Multichannel News’ Wonder Women in Streaming “Women to Watch.”
Dr. Maya Rockeymoore Cummings is president and CEO of Global Policy Solutions, a non-profit organization driving society toward inclusion by advancing opportunities for diverse populations. She previously served as the chair of the Maryland Democratic Party, VP of Research and Programs at the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation. She is the widow of the late Congressman Elijah Cummings and the author of the forthcoming book, “RAGEISM: Race, Age, Gender, Exclusion and the Politics of Health Equity” (Routledge Press).
Adam Platzner is a creative entrepreneur, producer, investor, and strategic adviser with expertise in media, entertainment and technology. Currently, Adam is a partner, the vice chairman and a board director at Confluential Content, a global creator of content across all mediums, with projects set up at HBO, Netflix, Sony, Lions Gate and OWN. Adam founded the celebrity-driven civil rights initiative ITakeResponsibility.org, with Tommy Oliver, as a vehicle to eradicate racism, by encouraging white Americans to call out hate, step up and take action. Their first campaign, is in partnership with the NAACP.
George Floyd Remembered at Minneapolis Memorial Service (Photos)
A memorial service was held for George Floyd in Minneapolis Thursday, ten days after a police officer killed him by using his knee to choke him for more than 8 minutes, while other officers standing by mocked his pleas for help.
All four former Minneapolis police officers involved in the fatal arrest have been charged. Derek Chauvin, who knelt on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes, faces second-degree murder charges. The three other officers are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.
Thursday's memorial at North Central University is the first of several; services will also be held in North Carolina and Texas.
Rev. Al Sharpton delivered the eulogy in front of attendees which included the Floyd family, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Reps. Ilhan Omar, Sheila Jackson-Lee and Ayana Pressley, Rev. Jesse Jackson, Martin Luther King III and more.
Photo credit: Getty Images
George Floyd's hearse arrives at North Central University for the first of several memorial services. In the upper right, Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo and Sgt. Dave O'Connor kneel as the hearse drives by.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Floyd's memorial service was streamed on television and online.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Reverend Al Sharpton arrives at George Floyd's memorial service. Sharpton and other mourners wore face masks given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The NAN logo stands for the National Action Network the civil rights organization Sharpton founded in 1991.
Photo credit: Getty Images
George Floyd's casket is prepared before the service. The image in the background is the mural drawn near the sidewalk where he was killed. NAN banners flank the artwork.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Floyd's family stand in solidarity during the service.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Shareeduh Tate, cousin of George Floyd, is held by Brandon Floyd, nephew of George Floyd, as those gathered paused silently for eight minutes and 46 seconds -- the length of time Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Actress Tiffany Haddish weeps during the moment of silence. Other celebrities in attendance were T.I., Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Kevin Hart and Marsai Martin.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Brandon and Philonise Floyd, brothers of George Floyd embrace while listening to Shareeduh Tate speak. The Floyds wore pins emblazoned with "I Can't Breathe" -- their brother's final words.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Pallbearers wheel out George Floyd's golden casket following the service.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Media and on-lookers watch as George Floyd's casket is loaded into a hearse. His body will be transported to his hometown of Raeford, North Carolina, where a private family service will be held on Saturday. A public service will be held Monday in Houston, Texas -- two weeks after his death.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Rev. Al Sharpton delivered the eulogy for Floyd, who was killed in police custody on Memorial Day
