Join Julie Taymor, Carol Kaplan and Bonnie Comley for Webinar on Stage to Screen Opportunities in COVID (Livestream)

by | December 1, 2020 @ 11:00 AM

With theaters shut down, stage to screen opportunities have skyrocketed as streamers and studios are eager to find new ways to reach audiences in the age of COVID

As we gear up for the Power Women Summit next week, join us on Tuesday, December 1 at 12 noon for the live webinar discussion “From Stage to Screen and Back Again” presented by Loeb & Loeb. With theaters shut down, stage to screen opportunities have skyrocketed as streamers and studios are eager to find new ways to reach audiences in the age of COVID.

Join TheWrap founder and editor-in-chief Sharon Waxman in conversation with Julie Taymor (Director/Writer/Producer), Carol Kaplan (Partner, Loeb & Loeb) and Bonnie Comley (Founder & CEO, BroadwayHD). 

Become a member to read more.
Emily Vogel

Emily Vogel

Programming and Editorial Manager, Events • emily.vogel@thewrap.com

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

The Glorias

‘The Glorias’ Film Review: Ms. Steinem’s Extraordinary Life Deserves a Better Biopic
Alicia Vikander The Glorias Gloria Steinem

‘The Glorias’ Trailer: Julianne Moore and Alicia Vikander Are Both Gloria Steinem in First Look at Julie Taymor Film (Video)
The Glorias

‘The Glorias': LD Entertainment and Roadside Attractions Nab Domestic Rights to Julie Taymor Gloria Steinem Movie
Julie Taymor The Glorias Sundance

‘The Glorias’ Director Julie Taymor on Telling Gloria Steinem’s Story: ‘I Thought I Knew Her. I Didn’t’ (Video)
Gloria Steinem Sundance Glorias

‘The Glorias’ Subject Gloria Steinem on the Importance of a Feminist President, ‘Whether That Person Is Male or Female’ (Video)

Sundance Lessons: How the Trump Era Has Focused Indie Filmmakers’ Lens
Sundance 2020 Diversity

More than Half of 2020’s Sundance Dramatic Competition Films Directed by People of Color
The Lion King Simba

‘The Lion King’ Divides Critics, From ‘Monumental Achievement’ to ‘Soulless Chimera’ of Animated Original
Women at Cannes 2018

Cannes’ Female Troubles: Women Directors Have Always Been Scarce
m butterfly clive owen

‘M. Butterfly’ Broadway Review: Clive Owen Falls for Peking’s Victor/Victoria
Wicked musical

‘Wicked’ Passes ‘The Phantom of the Opera’ to Become Broadway’s No. 2 Top-Grossing Show Ever