JoJo and Diane Warren’s “The Change” is featured in the latest Joe Biden-Kamala Harris campaign ad released on Friday.

In the black-and-white ad, clips of protests against police brutality, racial inequality and in support of LGBTQ rights play alongside clips of campaign speeches that Biden and Harris have given while JoJo sings “The Change.”

In the chorus of the song, which was released earlier this month as the official campaign anthem for the Biden-Harris ticket, JoJo sings, “I’m gonna be the change / I’m gonna start with my heart / I’m gonna be the light, be that light, my own light / That lights my way through the dark / I’m gonna see that day, change is gonna find me / But it’s up to me, up to me, all on me / To make that change inside me.”

“I always try to use my voice for good, but it’s especially meaningful to be singing these words at a time when our country needs to hear them more than ever,” JoJo said in a statement when “The Change” was first released. “For the song to be chosen by Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as their ‘campaign anthem’ is an absolute honor. I hope it can help make a difference.”

Watch the ad above.