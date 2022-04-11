JoJo Siwa doesn’t want her fans to think she skipped the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.

The former “Dance Moms” star shared a post on Instagram, explaining that she had not been invited to the ceremony as it was airing on Sunday night.

“A lot of you have been asking me why I’m not at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards tonight, and the answer is very simple — I wasn’t invited,” she said. “I’m not sure why, but I just didn’t get an invite.”

“A lot of you have been asking why I’m not at the Nickelodeon Kid Choice Awards tonight, I don’t want anyone to think it was my choice not to go…. I simply didn’t get an invite:(” she added in her caption.

Reps for Nickelodeon did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Siwa, now 18, signed an overall deal with Nickelodeon several years ago. Last year, she released a musical movie titled “The J Team” on Paramount+.

In September, she took a swipe at Nickelodeon on social media, claiming that the network was preventing her from performing music from the film on her D.R.E.A.M. tour, which began in January. “I go out on tour in January. My movie musical was just released (with 6 new original songs)… Nickelodeon told me today that I’m not allowed to perform/add any of the songs from the film into my show,” she wrote. “These are MY songs, MY voice, MY writing. Does this seem fair???”

She added: “Working for a company as a real human being treated as only a brand is fun until it’s not.”