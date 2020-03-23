Jon Bon Jovi is enlisting music fans on the internet to help him finish a song he’s writing about the coronavirus pandemic.

Perched on a stool in his studio with his guitar in hand, the “Living on a Prayer” singer encouraged fans to share their deepest feelings about these “trying times” by adding lyrics to a song his writing called “Do What You Can.”

“These are trying times we’re going through, uncharted territory, the great unknown,” he said in the Instagram video posted Sunday. “But one thing is for sure, we’re going to make it through. Now, I did what I do best, which is sit down with my guitar and try to put something to words for you, maybe brighten up your day.”

“Here’s my idea. We write this one together,” he continued. “I’m going to give you the chorus, I’m going to give you the first verse. I’m going to play the second verse, but you tell me your story.”

The rock star told fans to post a verse they wrote using the hashtag #DoWhatYouCan.

“Tell me what you’re going through. Tell me how you’re feeling. Tell me if you’re hurting,” he said. “Talk about that high school graduation that’s going to be canceled, talk about that prom you just might not have, talk about that baby coming there’s nothing you can do about that. Talk about the paycheck that you’re losing. Talk about being afraid, looking out your window and wondering what to make about all of this.

“Just remember, we’re going to get through it. So sing your song. You and me together, and remember, when you can’t do what you do, you do what you can,” he continued.

Then he played what he’s written of the stripped-down ballad so far.

The existing lyrics go like this: “When you can’t do what you do, you do what you can. This ain’t my prayer, it’s just a thought I’m wanting to send. ‘Round here we bend but don’t break, down here we all understand. When you can’t do what you do, you do what you can.”

Watch the video below.