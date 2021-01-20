Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Jon Bon Jovi joined CBS’ primetime post-inauguration special Wednesday to sing a cover of The Beatles’ 1969 hit “Here Comes the Sun” and his performance immediately had social media in stitches.

This evening’s performances were all pre-recorded and the concert was hosted by “News of the World” star (and coronavirus survivor) Tom Hanks. Bon Jovi was the first act in a star-studded lineup that included the Foo Fighters, Justin Timberlake and Katy Perry.

The 58-year-old New Jersey rocker performed his rendition of “Here Comes the Sun” from a pier in Miami, and one thing viewers were quick to joke about was that the setting was ironically cloudy. People tried to identify the pier he was performing from, and one reporter remarked, “Jeez, even Bon Jovi has moved to Miami.”

Some people made comments about Bon Jovi’s hair — his flowing silver locks reminded some viewers of one of the Golden Girls. “Jon Bon Jovi putting out strong Bea Arthur vibes,” one Twitter user said, referring to the actress who started playing Dorothy Zbornak on “Golden Girls” in 1985.

While a few people poked fun at Bon Jovi’s looks, other viewers said they thought the “Blaze of Glory” singer looked pretty good. “Jon Bon Jovi looks like what Bill Clinton thinks he looks like,” CNN correspondent and “United Shades” host W. Kamau Bell tweeted.

Even Iranian wrestler Iron Sheik (whose real name is Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri), weighed in on the performance and seemed to be a fan. “I CAMEL CLUTCH JON BON JOVI IN A BED OF ROSES,” he tweeted in all caps during the performance, referring to his signature wrestling move in the ring.

Of course, plenty of people did enjoy Bon Jovi’s performance, and his choice of a sentimental song had many taking to Twitter to say they were tearing up watching it.

Watch the performance here — and check below to see more reactions to the performance during CBS’ “Celebrating America” event and concert.

Jon Bon Jovi looks like what Bill Clinton thinks he looks like. #InaugurationDay #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/sl1zGwKF5h — W. Kamau Bell (@wkamaubell) January 21, 2021

This Bon Jovi performance looks like an ad for medication that helps lower cholesterol pic.twitter.com/Q4AoqFl3Eu — charlie (@cvinopal1014) January 21, 2021

Bon Jovi is either singing at the inauguration or is in a commercial for fiber cookies — Grace Parra Janney (@GraceParra360) January 21, 2021

Hearing Jon Bon Jovi sing Here Comes the Sun and it’s like 🥺 yes indeed here comes the sun pic.twitter.com/0ksWwsGgem — Kimberly Rose (@kimmyroseolmos) January 21, 2021

Bon Jovi still kicking ass! pic.twitter.com/MVaU7Nta3g — MotherOfEve666 (@MotherOfEve3) January 21, 2021

This Bon Jovi Beatles cover could be the first articles of impeachment against Biden. — Sam Stein (@samstein) January 21, 2021

Bon Jovi’s “Here Comes the Sun” cover coming at us live from … a very cloudy Miami (?) pic.twitter.com/ewajCNxyjL — Samantha J. Gross (@samanthajgross) January 21, 2021

Looks to me like Bon Jovi is in the Keys. Hey Miami folks, where is this? pic.twitter.com/EVFGlb5G0f — julie k. brown (@jkbjournalist) January 21, 2021

Jon Bon Jovi putting out strong Bea Arthur vibes. pic.twitter.com/28FTYkjEMC — Amy 🥑 (@schweetbird) January 21, 2021

jeez even Bon Jovi has moved to Miami https://t.co/EAjslElAZS — Mike Murphy (@mcwm) January 21, 2021

I CAMEL CLUTCH JON BON JOVI IN A BED OF ROSES — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) January 21, 2021

Imagine being like “pride of new jersey, Jon Bon Jovi” 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/2ABQiuDsNr — Sam McKee (@IamSamMcKee) January 21, 2021

“And now here’s Jon Bon Jovi to perform Here Comes the Sun” pic.twitter.com/QpYUMvJbQD — England Dan & John Ford Focus (@GinoHammer7) January 21, 2021

Let’s get Bon Jovi… And have him sing “Here comes the sun” pic.twitter.com/XFFmlHuNso — Joshua Collins (@joshjcollins) January 21, 2021