Jon M Chu Steps Away From Disney+ Series ‘Willow’

Jon M. Chu is stepping away from directing the Disney+ series “Willow” due to timing issues, the filmmaker announced on Instagram on Monday.

“I’m heartbroken to let you all know that I unfortunately have to step away from directing ‘Willow,'” he wrote. “With the production schedule moving due to continued lockdowns in the UK, and with a new baby coming this summer (surprise!), the timing is just not going to work for me and my family.”

See Chu’s post below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CJ6mvR4jgBA/?igshid=1w3hb3582y657

More to come…