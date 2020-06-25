Jon Stewart Can’t Believe We’re Following the ‘Exact Same Advice’ From 1918 Pandemic to Survive COVID-19 (Video)

“102 years. We’ve literally just been driving in circles,” Stewart tells Stephen Colbert

| June 25, 2020 @ 7:26 AM

Jon Stewart stopped by “The Late Show” Wednesday to chat with his good buddy Stephen Colbert about their crazy quarantine hairstyles (Jon thinks he’s “full Einstein” and that Stephen is “full ‘Shining'”) and to let everyone know that he’s been reading up on the 1918 pandemic amid the coronavirus — and he’s learned absolutely nothing useful.

“So here’s what’s crazy about it. The 1918 pandemic, the advice that they gave was, ‘Try to stay inside. If you don’t stay inside, wear a mask and socially distance.’ And I was like, wait, that’s 102 years!” Stewart told Colbert during their Zoom interview. “I was hoping it would make me feel better. I thought there was going to be some kind of old-timey, like, ‘Drink apple cider and mercury and that’ll be the elixir for your vitality.’ 102 years. We’ve literally just been driving in circles.”

Also Read: 8 New Summer TV Shows Ranked by Premiere Viewers, From 'Don't' to 'Labor of Love' (Photos)

According to the CDC, “The 1918 influenza pandemic was the most severe pandemic in recent history. It was caused by an H1N1 virus with genes of avian origin. Although there is not universal consensus regarding where the virus originated, it spread worldwide during 1918-1919. In the United States, it was first identified in military personnel in spring 1918. It is estimated that about 500 million people or one-third of the world’s population became infected with this virus. The number of deaths was estimated to be at least 50 million worldwide with about 675,000 occurring in the United States.”

“I thought I was going to find comfort in some sort of bizarrely antiquated lack of understanding, like, ‘You could take a drill bit and try to put it into your hand.’ Like, *exact* same advice,” the former “Daily Show” host said.

Stewart joked that the “last big improvement was during the black death, the plague, somebody went, ‘Should we be going to the bathroom in the drinking water, or is that something we should stop?'”

Watch their exchange above.

8 New Summer TV Shows Ranked by Premiere Viewers, From 'Don't' to 'Labor of Love' (Photos)

  • new summer tv shows 2020 ABC/Fox/CBS/The CW
  • Labor of Love Fox
  • Stargirl The CW
  • Celebrity Watch Party Fox
  • The Bachelor The Greatest Seasons Ever ABC
  • Genetic Detective ABC
  • Don't ABC
  • Game On CBS
  • Ultimate Tag Fox
1 of 9

Nielsen sheets are cooling off as the months warm up

With all due respect to "America's Got Talent," summer is not exactly the time when Nielsen ratings threaten to fall off the charts -- at least, not the top of the charts. And when it comes to new series, a summer slot isn't generally a vote of confidence from the network.

Due to coronavirus production shutdowns, Summer 2020 should be an especially soft season. Click through our gallery to see how each freshman show's debut on broadcast television fared in total viewers.

Also Read: 2020-2021 TV Season: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered – So Far (Updating)

View In Gallery

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE