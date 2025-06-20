Jon Stewart Calls Out Trump’s ‘Utter Incompetence’ in TV Terms He’d Understand: ‘Just Another Weekly Episode’ | Video

Jon Stewart is trying to explain the “utter incompetence” of President Trump in a way he might understand: through the lens of TV.

On Thursday’s episode of “The Weekly Show” podcast, the host wanted to spotlight the poor way the president and those under him are accomplishing tasks – or rather failing to. Stewart explained that “it’s as though everything that occurs on the world stage is just another weekly episode of his program” whether it’s Liberation Day tariffs or the ICE immigration raids or the ongoing development between Iran and Israel.

The whole exhausting affair has left the “Daily Show” host feeling like he’s in a political Upside Down.

Play video

“We are in such a bizarro world you’ve got me nodding my head to Tucker Carlson videos,” Stewart said. “You’ve got Tucker Carlson going ‘why are we going to war with Iran again’ and I’m like ‘yeah, you tell him brother.’ That’s how f–king upside down we find ourselves in this moment. It’s all based on one distinct premise: we are being led by someone who doesn’t know what they’re doing.”

He continued: “Nobody has any follow-through or wherewithal to get things done. If anything does get done, it will be a happy accident, not because of the judicious plan that was put into place by a fifth-level Jedi chess master. That’s bulls–t.”

The dust up between Tucker Carlson and Ted Cruz that Stewart alluded to happened earlier this week when former Fox News host asked the Texas senator why he wanted to go to war with Iran – and was baffled by his lack of knowledge on the country.

“How many people live in Iran, by the way?” Carlson asked. “I don’t know the population at all … I don’t know the population,” Cruz replied.

“You don’t know the population in the country you seek to topple?” Carlson, asked with an incredulous tone of voice. He then clarified that Iran currently has an estimated population of 92 million. “How could you not know that?”

“I don’t sit around memorizing population tables,” Cruz spat out. “Well, it’s kind of relevant, because you’re calling for the overthrow of the government,” Carlson retorted.

Earlier this week, “The Daily Show” had their own set of fun following the interview between the two sparring Republicans.

“Look at poor Ted Cruz. He’s like, ‘Uh, uh, uh — I’d like to phone a friend, please. Oh, s–t, I don’t have any. I had a waiter last night at Outback and he called me Champ, can I phone him?’” host Jordan Klepper mocked. “You know, I can’t believe I’m saying this, but I’m starting to feel bad for Ted Cruz.”

You can watch “The Weekly Show” in the video above. You can listen to the full episode here.