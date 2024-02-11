Much to the delight of his fans, Jon Stewart is back — and so is that box of popcorn he was last seen eating in 2015. In a promo shared by Comedy Central, Stewart announced he will be hosting “The Daily Show” every Monday and said, “I can’t wait to see how it’s going to go,” before he reached out and grabbed a box of popcorn strikingly similar to the one he used to eat from before arguments broke out on his show during his 1999-2015 run.

“Is this the same popcorn from the GIF nine years ago?” Stewart asked mid-chew. The voiceover then announced, “Finally, a second term we can all agree on” before Stewart admitted of the stale snack, “It’s not bad.”

Stewart’s return to the show begins on Monday, Feb. 12. He will host the show each Monday after that. The first show of the week has long been the most-watched, and Stewart will be joined by a rotating cast of hosts Tuesday through Thursday, largely drawn from the show’s correspondents.

via GIPHY

When Stewart’s return was announced in January, Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of Showtime and MTV Entertainment Studios, explained, “Jon Stewart is the voice of our generation, and we are honored to have him return to Comedy Central’s ‘The Daily Show’ to help us all make sense of the insanity and division roiling the country as we enter the election season.”

“In our age of staggering hypocrisy and performative politics, Jon is the perfect person to puncture the empty rhetoric and provide much-needed clarity with his brilliant wit,” McCarthy added.

Stewart most recently hosted Apple TV+’s ‘The Problem with Jon Stewart” for two seasons until it was canceled in October 2023.

Watch the promo with Stewart in the video above.