Jon Stewart Wants to Stay at ‘Daily Show’ Past December Contract – if It’s up to Him

Jon Stewart says he’s not ready to leave “The Daily Show” after his contract expires in December, and is actively working on an extension with Comedy Central – which now falls under David Ellison’s Skydance Media.

“We’re working on staying,” Stewart said in a conversation with New Yorker editor David Remnick, according to THR.

Stewart left the late-night Comedy Central show in 2015, but returned in early 2024 to host its Monday editions. Since then, Comedy Central parent Paramount Global merged with Skydance, just days after Stewart’s former “Daily Show” colleague Stephen Colbert’s show at CBS – also a Paramount property – was told it was being sunsetted next year.

That announcement came shortly after Colbert criticized Paramount for a $16 million settlement with Donald Trump over the edited “60 Minutes” interview with Kamala Harris.

During the Sunday conversation, Stewart jokingly referred to Ellison, now CEO of the combined company, as his “new boss,” THR reported.

Stewart has openly questioned on “The Daily Show” whether Colbert’s cancellation, and the suspension of Jimmy Kimmel over at ABC, were politically motivated. Stewart’s contract discussions with Comedy Central are ongoing.