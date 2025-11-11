Jon Stewart Sounds Off on Senate Democrats After Government Shutdown Deal: ‘They Squandered Their Leverage’ | Video

Jon Stewart ripped into the Democratic Party after eight senators broke ranks and voted to end the government shutdown.

The comedian addressed the major update out of Washington D.C. during Monday’s monologue for “The Daily Show,” where Stewart blasted Senate Democrats for caving to the Republican Party.

“They f–king caved on the shutdown, not even a full week removed from the best election night results they’ve had in years,” Stewart bemoaned. “Seven Democratic senators and an independent voted with their Republican counterparts to end the shutdown and re-open the government. And did they get their extended healthcare subsidies?”

They did not. Rather, Democrats got a promise from Republicans that they’ll vote on it at a later date.

“You had the wind at your back, election victories all over the country, the new Sydney Sweeney movie box office bupkis,” Stewart continued. “Apparently, her new MAGA fanbase didn’t show up in droves to see a biopic about a lesbian professional boxer who overcomes domestic violence to live her truth. Who could have seen that coming?”

He went on: “Democrats, you sold out the entire shutdown, not to get what you wanted, but for a promise to not get what you wanted later.”

After poking fun at Democrats’ failed negotiation, Stewart reminded the party that a promise to vote on healthcare later on does nothing for them — given Democrats control neither the Senate nor the House of Representatives.

“This is what the Democrats have squandered, a country finally shaking off Trump’s Jedi mind tricks and saying, ‘No, these are the f–king droids we’re looking for,’” Stewart said. “And instead of pressing that advantage, perhaps neutralizing Trump’s reality distortion field for good, the Democrats just suddenly went, ‘Droids? I guess we aren’t looking for those droids, but you’ll help us find them later, right?’”

He added: “They squandered their leverage, sapped their voters’ enthusiasm and snatched defeat from the jaws of victory.”

Watch Stewart’s full monologue above.

“The Daily Show” airs weeknights at 11 p.m. ET on Comedy Central.