Jon Stewart Roasts Trump for Calling New Epstein Files ‘Boring Stuff’: ‘Did You See the Blowing Email?’ | Video

Jon Stewart laid into Donald Trump after the latter attempted to downplay the Jeffrey Epstein emails as “boring stuff.”

During Monday’s monologue for “The Daily Show,” the comedian addressed the ongoing saga, including one viral email exchange between the late Epstein and his brother, Mark.

“On the premiere of season eight of the Epstein files, old emails continue to resurface,” Stewart noted, “sparking renewed interest, because of exchanges like this one, which really encapsulates the absolutely astonishing nature of this entire affair.”

The email in-question showed Mark telling his brother to ask former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, “If Putin has the photos of Trump blowing Bubba?”

Stewart then quipped that this brief email was “rich text” that would secure literary scholars “tenure off the analysis of this text.” He then pointed out that the story got even more wild when Epstein’s brother spoke out and clarified that the reference of “Bubba” was not in regards to former president Bill Clinton.

“Thank you for clearing that up. No further questions, your honor. Boy, before I go, one last thing, which Bubba was he blowing then?” Stewart continued. “It’s not Bubba Gump. That’s a restaurant. And you can’t blow a restaurant. By the way, that’s not a challenge, Mr. President.”

Yet, despite these eyebrow-raising disclosures, Trump attempted to downplay the news by calling it “pretty boring stuff.”

At this point, Stewart ripped into the president.

“Did you see the blowing email? It’s kind of interesting,” Stewart quipped. “I mean, the little taste of that — no pun intended —did arouse, again, no pun intended, some curiosity about the rest of, if I may, the load. That one I meant.”

However, Trump has since changed his tune, encouraging House Republicans to vote in favor of the release of the Epstein files as they have “nothing to hide.”

Stewart was skeptical of this, as he mentioned Trump could’ve “declassified and released these files himself at any time.”

Watch Stewart’s full monologue above.

“The Daily Show” airs weeknights at 11 p.m. ET on Comedy Central.