Jon Stewart Flips on Historian Who Confirms US Might Be on the Brink of Revolution: ‘I Was Trying to Be Delicate!’ | Video

Jon Stewart was trying to be “delicate” when “History of Rome” and “Revolutions” podcast host Mike Duncan confirmed the U.S. might be on the brink of another revolution.

While talking with Duncan and “Andor” showrunner Tony Gilroy on Thursday’s episode of “The Weekly Show” podcast, Stewart built up to his big question of how close the United States really was to a second revolution with his guests. Duncan and Gilroy’s answers did not alleviate his fears.

“I have a hard time doing this, not looking at the present and gathering up those ingredients – that Tony you put into this brilliant show about a revolutionary and Mike you put into deconstructing – and not look at the ingredients of this moment and not think ‘boy we are in a tinder box,’” Stewart said.

Duncan interrupted and burst the host’s bubble that the U.S. was very much on a brink of a revolution and it was not going to take much more pushing after just six months under Trump.

“A historian of revolution has just told us we’re in it,” Stewart exclaimed. “I was trying to be delicate.”

“Yeah, dude, people are flicking matches at a tinder box right now,” Duncan continued. “Whether or not it’s going to go off, nobody knows but yeah, dude, we’re there. We’ve been there for years.”

He continued: “My point is that if something broke out tomorrow it would be the easiest thing in the world to explain the big major structural forces, and individual incidents, that brought us to this point.”

For Gilroy, he pointed to the unfortunately prophetic nature of his Star Wars series and the response it garnered from many who asked him how close he thought the U.S. was to something similar.

“People talk about the predictive quality of the show, and as it started to click out all these things started happening,” he said. “We had Ghorman and the mineral rights and that happens right when Greenland happens. Then we have the immigration issue and we have ICE, we have the Senator Oran arrested from the Senate at the same time as Padilla is being arrested.”

