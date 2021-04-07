Jon Stewart’s Apple TV+ Current Affairs Series to Debut This Fall

Jon Stewart’s upcoming Apple TV+ series will launch in the fall. The previously untitled series also now has a title: “The Problem With Jon Stewart.”

The series, which has been picked up for multiple seasons, is described as a “one-hour, single-issue series [that] will explore topics that are currently part of the national conversation and his advocacy work,” according to Apple. Each season will be accompanied by a companion podcast that will “continue the discussion.” No word yet on how frequently the new show will air.

“CBS Evening News” veteran Brinda Adhikari will be the showrunner, with “Daily Show” alum Chelsea Devantez serving as his head writer. Additionally, Lorrie Baranek will be the executive in charge of production.

Stewart’s show falls under a new multiyear first-look deal with his company Busboy Productions. Stewart previously had a deal at HBO, which included plans for an animated cable news parody series that was later scrapped.

Former HBO boss Richard Plepler will executive produce the new show via his EDEN Productions banner, which signed an overall deal with Apple back in January. Stewart’s manager James Dixon will also executive produce.

The project will mark Stewart’s first return to regular TV work since exiting Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” in 2015. He most recently wrote and directed the film “Irresistible,” which starred Steve Carell and Rose Byrne and was released in June.

