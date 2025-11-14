Jon Voight Calls on Trump to ‘Terminate’ Zohran Mamdani Win, Says NYC Will Become ‘Socialist Crap City’ | Video

Jon Voight made a plea to Donald Trump to “terminate” Zohran Mamdani’s New York City mayoral victory before he ruins the city.

In a video posted to the actor’s social media, Voight worried that the mayor-elect would turn NYC into a “socialist crap city” if he was able to carry out his turn. He called on Trump to oust Mamdani before New York City became “a forbidden place of darkness.”

“The mayor that has taken over New York City is a Muslim that’s going to take down the city that never sleeps, the city of life’s dreams, this city that our ancestors brought forth in prosperity and greatness and liberty,” Voight said. “This city will turn into a forbidden place of darkness. The blood, sweat and tears that the city of New York was built on will turn into a virtual refugee shelter for the radical Muslim ideology. This is now the most dangerous time for our citizens of New York. This mayor will destroy this city.”

New York City pic.twitter.com/0QyTOyZJdd — Jon Voight (@jonvoight) November 14, 2025

He added: “We are obligated to demand our rights for our private sanctuary, our businesses, our property, that we all have worked so hard for. And this 35-year-old mayor has no right dictating the rules of socialism. For a city built on our highest principles with brick and stone by hardworking Americans. This must be stopped and his mayoralty should be terminated immediately. You the people of the greatest city, New York, are in danger of losing your city to this communist fool.”

The Oscar-winner made his plea straight to the president, convinced that only he could overturn Mamdani’s victory. The 34-year-old beat out Andrew Cuomo and Curtis Sliwa to become New York City’s next mayor earlier this month.

“We, the people, have put our trust in the president of the United State, Donald J. Trump,” Voight said. “He and only he can stop this horror as this Mayor Mamdani will try to destroy New York’s wealth and turn it into a socialist crap city. Let this be a warning to the people.”

Voight has been a longstanding supporter of Trump. The actor was named a a “special ambassador to Hollywood” by Trump shortly after his return to the White House alongside Sylvester Stallone and Mel Gibson. Voight was also given the Presidential Medal of Arts by Trump back in 2019.