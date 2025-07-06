Jonathan Bailey Admits ‘Bridgerton’ Didn’t Make Him Better at Love: ‘It’s Fantasy, Isn’t It?’ | Video

Jonathan Bailey’s big “Bridgerton” breakout came on Netflix in 2020, but that doesn’t mean the romance series is rubbing off on him in the years since.

While interviewing on Friday’s episode of “Chicken Shop Date” with host Amelia Dimoldenberg in promotion of “Jurassic World Rebirth,” Bailey admitted that co-starring as Lord Anthony Bridgerton over three seasons has not made him better at love.

“It’s fantasy, isn’t it? Romance is grounded and real,” Bailey responded to Dimoldenberg asking if he’s “better at romance” thanks to the Shonda Rhimes-produced project.

Watch Bailey’s full interview below:

“I can imagine you in ‘Bridgerton,’” Bailey offered shortly after, a suggestion that seemed to surprise Dimoldenberg. “Do you want to be in it?”

“Can you cast me in it?” she asked. Bailey admitted he has “no power” when it comes to making casting decisions, but he said he could “put a word in.”

The pair also discussed a potential character for the host. “She’d be …” Bailey began before Dimoldenberg cut in, “Uptight?”

“She’d be really uptight,” he agreed with a laugh. “She’d be a sort of potential spinster, but —” before Dimoldenberg cried in horror, “Potential spinster!?”

The actor joined Dimoldenberg while promoting his newest film, “Jurassic World Rebirth.” Bailey stars in the movie alongside Scarlett Johansson and Marhershala Ali. In an interview with People published Friday, Bailey said it was “so apparent very quickly that it was going to be a knockout summer” from the moment filming began.

Johansson agreed. “I think as a huge fan, I’m just excited for ‘Jurassic’ nerds to see it because I think they’ll like it a lot. And I hope that there are other 10-year-olds that have the same experience that I did when I saw the first ‘Jurassic’ in theaters, where they can just be completely carried away for two hours. It makes you dream,” she told the outlet.

Watch the “Chicken Shop Date” interview with Bailey in the video above.