Grill-Wearing Olympian Talks US Gymnastic Team’s Secret Name: ‘F–k Around and Find Out’ | Video

Olympic gymnast and now gold medalist Jordan Chiles shared about the gymnastic team’s covert nickname on Peacock’s “Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart & Kenan Thompson.” She initially laid out the acronym “FAAFO” while declining to elaborate, explaining it’s an “if you know, you know” situation.

However, after the hosts playfully teased her, Chiles conceded that it’s “F Around and Find Out,” to which Hart and Thompson just went ahead and said the full expletive — much to her embarassment. Teammate Simone Biles publicly revealed the team’s codename earlier this week, but that apparently wasn’t enough for the gold medalist to want to repeat the words on television.

While she’d previously rocked a grill while showing off her gold medal, a disappointed Hart and Thompson discovered that she wasn’t wearing one for their interview.

“I don’t have the grill in right now because I can’t talk with it in,” Chiles retorted, noting that wearing the grill gives her a lisp.

With Chiles’ favorite musician being Beyoncé, the hosts suggested that she consider changing her name to Destiny Chiles. If nothing else, Thompson said that it could be her Instagram handle.

The ribbing of Chiles didn’t end with all of that, though. They pulled up a video of her playing the saxophone — to which she admitted that she wasn’t doing it very well. The hosts guessed that maybe she as trying to do it with the grill in.

“That actually was really bad. It’s been a while since I picked up a saxophone,” Chiles explained. “And it just so happened they had a saxophone there [while filming an Olympic promo video], and they asked me to play it.”

“I love that you felt that you had to explain that that was bad,” Hart quipped. “I just wanted you to know… we know. Like, we know that that didn’t sound the way it’s supposed to sound.”

The hosts finished the interview by congratulating Chiles once more and noting that the world had just “f–ked around and found out.”