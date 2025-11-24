Jordon Hudson Threatens to Sue Sports Journalist Pablo Torre

Jordon Hudson, the former collegiate cheerleader and girlfriend of North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick, said on Sunday she plans to sue sports journalist Pablo Torre following a series of reports he’s published on their relationship.

Hudson shared a selfie to Instagram showcasing an all-access pass to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill facilities as she wore a necklace with the word “Banned.” The photo came months after Torre, quoting a Belichick family source, reported that Hudson was banned from UNC’s football facilities (the university later said Hudson, who manages Belichick’s personal affairs, was “welcome to the Carolina Football facilities.” Torre defended his report in a follow-up X post).

“P.S. I’m suing you @pstorre,” Hudson captioned her weekend post.

Torre followed up her post with an X post hours later, claiming he invited Hudson to appear on his “Pablo Torre Finds Out” podcast. “I assume this means you’re declining my invitation to be a guest on @pablofindsout? Either way, I look forward to hearing from you! Thanks, Pablo.”

Torre did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment. Hudson did not respond to an X direct message seeking comment.

The public spat came after Torre reported extensively on the 24-year-old Hudson’s relationship with the 73-year-old Belichick and their appearances together, including a wildly scrutinized interview Belichick did with CBS News. Aside from the report on Hudson’s access to facilities, he reported that she used her role as Belichick’s “de facto agent” to appear alongside him in a Super Bowl commercial earlier this year.

Torre also told Vanity Fair earlier this year that, while his “goal in life is not to be the preeminent Jordon Hudson reporter,” the saga was one he “started to embrace because I find the story so fascinating.”