Jorge Camara, Former Head of Golden Globes Group, Dies

Camara was a revered board member of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for more than 20 years

| April 25, 2020 @ 2:07 PM Last Updated: April 25, 2020 @ 2:56 PM
Jorge Camara Hollywood Foreign Press Association HFPA

Getty

Hollywood Foreign Press Association past president and esteemed film critic Jorge Camara died Friday afternoon after battling ongoing health issues, the organization confirmed Saturday.

“It is with great regret that I have to let you know of the passing of our dear friend and colleague Jorge Camara,” the HFPA statement reads. “Jorge passed away peacefully yesterday afternoon after struggling with health issues for the past few years. As a past president of the HFPA, he was instrumental in the success of our association. Many of you have worked closely with him, and we know you will join in our sorrow.”

Camara — who served as president of the HFPA for six years, the most recent being from 2007-2009 — joined the organization in 1968 and was on its board for more than 20 years. He was also a member of the Broadcast Film Critics Association and the Los Angeles Film Critics Association.

Although he was noted as a film critic for several English and Spanish publications, including La Opinion, he also worked on several productions for Telemundo, including “Hollywood Hoy,” “Estrenos y Estrellas” and “Al Rojo Vivo.” In addition, he serviced international broadcasts for “HBO Ole,” “Desde Hollywood” and “Cine Canal” in Latin America.

More to come…

Hollywood's Notable Deaths of 2020 (Photos)

  • Kirk Douglas, Kobe Bryant and Max von Sydow
  • david stern
  • andrew burkle
  • elizabeth wurtzel
  • America Ferrera Silvio Horta
  • Neil Peart Rush
  • Harry Hains
  • buck henry
  • edd byrnes
  • Ivan Passer
  • Stan Kirsch
  • Rocky Johnson Dwayne Johnson The Rock
  • terry jones monty python
  • Tyler Gwozdz
  • kobe bryant
  • kirk douglas
  • F.X. Feeney
  • gettysburg Kevin Conway
  • orson bean
  • Robert Conrad
  • Raphael Coleman Nanny McPhee child star obit
  • paula kelly
  • Joseph Vilsmaier
  • Caroline Flack
  • Daniel Lee Martin obit
  • Nikita Pearl Waligwa
  • jason davis
  • Ja’net Dubois
  • Katherine Johnson NASA Hidden Figures
  • James Lipton
  • max von sydow
  • Lorenzo Brino 7th Heaven Obit
  • modern family stella beatrice
  • Stuart Whitman
  • Lyle Waggoner
  • Kathy Griffin Maggie Griffin
  • terrence mcnally Getty
  • adam schlesinger Getty
  • Ellis Marsalis Getty Images Getty
  • Eddie Large coronavirus Getty
  • Ed Farmer White Sox Getty
  • jeff grosso
  • bill withers Getty
  • Patricia Bosworth Getty
  • Honor Blackman
  • chynna rogers
  • Dieter Laser Human Centipede
  • Brian Dennehy
1 of 49

A look at the stars in movies, TV, music, sports and media we lost this year

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE