Jorge Camara, Former Head of Golden Globes Group, Dies

Hollywood Foreign Press Association past president and esteemed film critic Jorge Camara died Friday afternoon after battling ongoing health issues, the organization confirmed Saturday.

“It is with great regret that I have to let you know of the passing of our dear friend and colleague Jorge Camara,” the HFPA statement reads. “Jorge passed away peacefully yesterday afternoon after struggling with health issues for the past few years. As a past president of the HFPA, he was instrumental in the success of our association. Many of you have worked closely with him, and we know you will join in our sorrow.”

Camara — who served as president of the HFPA for six years, the most recent being from 2007-2009 — joined the organization in 1968 and was on its board for more than 20 years. He was also a member of the Broadcast Film Critics Association and the Los Angeles Film Critics Association.

Although he was noted as a film critic for several English and Spanish publications, including La Opinion, he also worked on several productions for Telemundo, including “Hollywood Hoy,” “Estrenos y Estrellas” and “Al Rojo Vivo.” In addition, he serviced international broadcasts for “HBO Ole,” “Desde Hollywood” and “Cine Canal” in Latin America.

