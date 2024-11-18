Josh O’Connor Joins Steven Spielberg’s Next Film

“Challengers” star Josh O’Connor is set to star alongside Emily Blunt in Steven Spielberg’s untitled event film set to be released by Universal on May 15, 2026.

Details of the film are being kept under wraps, but Spielberg will be directing from a screenplay by David Koepp, who has worked with the filmmaker on movies like “Jurassic Park,” “The Lost World,” and “War of the Worlds.” Kristie Macosko Krieger is producing for Amblin.

O’Connor most recently appeared alongside Zendaya and Mike Faist in Luca Guadagnino’s “Challengers” as a washed-up tennis player who finds himself in the final of a minor league tournament against his former friend and doubles partner, who has enjoyed a far more successful career. The film was a modest box office success for Amazon MGM, grossing $96 million worldwide.

O’Connor is currently filming “The Mastermind” with co-star Alana Haim and director Kelly Reichart. He will also appear in Rian Johnson’s third “Knives Out” film, “Wake Up Dead Man,” which will be released by Netflix next year.

O’Connor is represented by CAA, Independent Talent Group and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole. The casting was first reported by Deadline.