Josh Segarra Joins Marvel’s ‘She-Hulk’ Series in Unknown Role

“Arrow” alum Josh Segarra has joined the cast of Marvel’s “She-Hulk” TV series in an unknown role, according to an individual with knowledge of the project.

“She-Hulk” stars Tatiana Maslany in the lead role of Jennifer Walters, a lawyer and cousin of Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo). In the “She-Hulk” comics on which the show will be based, Jennifer gains her “Hulk” powers through an emergency blood transfusion from Bruce.

Ruffalo will reprise his role in the series, as will Tim Roth, who starred as Emil Blonsky/The Abomination in 2008’s “The Incredible Hulk.” Jameela Jamil has joined the cast as villain Titania. “She-Hulk” also stars Ginger Gonzaga and Renée Elise Goldsberry.

“She-Hulk,” which is being led by “Rick and Morty” alum Jessica Gao, is among 11 different series that Marvel Studios is producing for Disney+ over the next few years. The first, “WandaVision,” debuted in January and was followed by “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” in March. The third series, “Loki,” aired its finale last week. Three more series — the animated “What If…,” “Ms. Marvel” and “Hawkeye” — will also launch on the streaming service later this year.

“She-Hulk” and “Moon Knight” are expected to premiere in 2022, followed by “Secret Invasion,” “Ironheart” and “Armor Wars.”

Segarra’s credits include “Arrow,” “Orange is the New Black” and “Sirens.” He will next be seen in the second season of “The Other Two” on HBO Max, which premieres on Aug. 26. Segarra, who recently signed with CAA in all areas, is also repped by ATA Management and Jackoway.

Marvel declined to comment.

Deadline first reported the news.