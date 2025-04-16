Josh Shapiro Arson Suspect Targeted Governor Because of His Support for Israel in Gaza Conflict, Police Say

Cody A. Balmer, the man who confessed to breaking in and setting fire to Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro’s mansion, targeted the Jewish politician because he believed he was complicit in the deaths of Palestinians in Gaza, according to police.

Details of a police search warrant were made public on Wednesday, including that Balmer said on his 911 call that Shapiro, a vocal supporter of Israel, “needs to know that he ‘will not take part in his plans for what he wants to do to the Palestinian people.’”

The warrant also stated, “Balmer continues saying he needs to stop having my friends killed, and ‘our people have been put through too much by that monster,’” although it did not specify if he was speaking of Shapiro.

The 38-year-old suspect also told police that he “harbor[ed] hatred” for Shapiro and would have “beaten him with his hammer” if he had encountered him on the property.

At the end of his 911 call, during which he took responsibility for the arson attack, Balmer said, “You know where to find me. I’m not hiding and I will confess to everything that I’ve done.”

According to the New York Times, Balmer has been treated for mental illness and was facing a separate charge of having assaulted his family in an earlier incident.

Balmer was denied bail at his arrangement on Monday. He has been charged with attempted murder in the attack, which left two rooms severely burned, but no one was injured. Shapiro and his family were able to safely evacuate after the attack, which occurred at 2 a.m. on Sunday.

Shapiro was, at one point, being considered as a vice presidential candidate after Kamala Harris became the Democratic nominee in the 2024 presidential race.