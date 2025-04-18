Josh Shapiro Says He Never Heard From Trump After Antisemitic Arson Attack on His Home

Less than a week after Josh Shapiro’s home was burned in an arson attack over the Pennsylvania governor’s support of Israel, he still has not heard from President Donald Trump.

Speaking with George Stephanopoulas on “Good Morning America” Friday, Shapiro admitted that he was still waiting on a call from the president. Other Trump appointees reached out to the governor, but the president was not one of them.

“I haven’t,” Shapiro said. “I heard immediately that day from Director [Kash] Patel of the FBI. And I’ve heard from Attorney General [Pam] Bondi.”

Shapiro also acknowledged there were some security failings that resulted in the arson attack, but he is viewing it as a hopeful learning experience for the Pennsylvania police moving forward.

“Look, there — there were clearly security failures,” he said. “And — I want, you know, I have confidence in the Pennsylvania State Police to learn from it, to address it.”

Cody A. Balmer, the suspect in the arson attack, confessed to scaling a wall, breaking a window and tossing a homemade incendiary device into the governor’s home because Balmer believed Shapiro was complicit in the deaths of Palestinians in Gaza, according to police earlier this week.

Details of a police search warrant were made public on Wednesday, Balmer’s 911 call that said Shapiro, a vocal supporter of Israel, “needs to know that he ‘will not take part in his plans for what he wants to do to the Palestinian people.’”

The warrant added: “Balmer continues saying he needs to stop having my friends killed, and ‘our people have been put through too much by that monster.’”

Shapiro was, at one point, being considered as a vice presidential candidate after Kamala Harris became the Democratic nominee in the 2024 presidential race.