Josina Anderson Out at ESPN

ESPN reporter Josina Anderson is out at the network, an individual with knowledge of the decision told TheWrap.

The decision to release Anderson is not related to any coronavirus-led cutbacks at ESPN nor Disney. In April, ESPN executives and some of its top TV talent took pay cuts. Anderson’s role will be filled by network veterans Field Yates, Jeremy Fowler, Dan Graziano and Dianna Russini, as well as newcomer Kimberley Martin.

ESPN declined to comment. The New York Post was first to report on Anderson’s ouster.

Also Read: Jason Whitlock Out at Fox Sports

During her nine-year career with ESPN, Anderson was featured prominently on the network’s NFL coverage including “Sunday NFL Countdown,” “NFL Live” and “SportsCenter.” She was a reporter with Fox 31 in Denver prior to her days at ESPN.

Anderson faced criticism for a few comments she made regarding the incident between Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph and Cleveland Browns’ star defensive lineman Miles Garrett, when Garrett swung at, and hit, Rudolph with his own helmet. Garrett was suspended for the rest of the season. Anderson tweeted, “I would bet Myles Garrett will say he heard Mason Rudolph call him something egregious. Never seen Garrett act like that, ever.” (Though Garrett eventually did accuse Rudolph of yelling a racial slur at him, the league found no evidence this happened.)

She also tweeted an image that she said proved Rudolph grabbed Garrett’s private area, before other angles debunked her theory. She later apologized for the second tweet, writing: “Mistakes need to be owned, and I will own mine here. With the benefit of additional angles, it’s clear my tweet misinterpreted one of the photos taken during the brawl. That’s my fault, I apologize. My goal is to always be completely accurate and fair.”