Joss Whedon’s [email protected] Panel Quietly Pulled From Schedule

San Diego Comic-Con 2020: “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” creator’s virtual panel was schedule for Friday at 5 pm PT

| July 24, 2020 @ 5:14 PM Last Updated: July 24, 2020 @ 6:05 PM
Joss Whedon

Getty Images

Joss Whedon’s [email protected] panel was quietly pulled from the virtual event’s schedule ahead of its Friday evening time slot.

As of publication, the YouTube link that was previously listed for the “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” creator’s panel, which was titled “A Zoom With Joss Whedon” and set for 5 p.m. PT, was unavailable for streaming — as you can see here.

Whedon’s placement on the [email protected] schedule was revealed July 10, along with the rest of the Friday panels for the online event, which is serving as the replacement for this year’s canceled San Diego Comic-Con. “The Avengers” director’s panel had no further description beyond its title and no additional details were given other than its time on the schedule and the link for streaming the panel.

Also Read: 'Justice League' Star Ray Fisher Calls Joss Whedon's On-Set Behavior 'Gross, Abusive, Unprofessional'

As TheWrap previously reported, almost all of [email protected]’s more than 350 panels were pre-recorded weeks in advance.

Representatives for Comic-Con International and Whedon did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment on why Whedon’s panel was pulled from the schedule.

Whedon has been the subject of criticism on social media recently, following actor Ray Fisher’s accusations that he exhibited “gross, abusive, unprofessional” behavior on the set of 2017’s “Justice League.”

Also Read: 'The Boys' Gets Early Season 3 Renewal From Amazon, Sets Aisha Tyler-Hosted Aftershow

“Joss Wheadon’s [sic] on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable,” Fisher tweeted on July 1. “He was enabled, in many ways, by Geoff Johns and Jon Berg,” he added, referring to the Warner Bros. executives who headed up DC Films (Berg also served as a producer on “Justice League”).

Fisher, who played Cyborg in the DC Comics superhero team-up movie, did not detail what Whedon did on set that he considered to be abusive behavior.

Following Fisher’s tweet, Berg told Variety it was “categorically untrue that we enabled any unprofessional behavior.” The producer told Variety that he recalled Fisher “being upset that we wanted him to say ‘Booyaa,’ which is a well-known saying of Cyborg in the animated series.” Representatives for Whedon, Fisher, Berg and Warner Bros. did not respond to TheWrap’s request for comment at the time.

Also Read: Marvel at the Most-Watched [email protected] 2020 Thursday Panel

Whedon famously took over “Justice League” from its credited director, Zack Snyder, and reshot several sequences and oversaw the film in postproduction. Last month, HBO Max revealed plans to release Snyder’s previously unseen cut of the film.

A few days prior to Fisher’s July 1 tweet about Whedon, the actor retweeted a video of himself praising Whedon at Comic-Con in 2017, saying that he wanted “forcefully retract every bit” of his 3-year-old statement that “Joss is a great guy and Zack picked a good person to come in and finish up for him.”

“Justice League” had the worst opening for a DC Comics-based movie in years, coming in well below studio expectations at $96 million domestic. The film grossed $658 million worldwide.

Also Read: Joss Whedon's 'The Nevers' Rounds Out Cast - Read HBO's Character Descriptions Here

Whedon is best known as the creator of “Buffy the Vampire” and its spinoff “Angel,” as well as the series “Firefly,” “Dollhouse” “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” He directed both “The Avengers” and its sequel “The Avengers: Age of Ultron.” Whedon is currently working on Laura Donnelly-led Victorian sci-fi series “The Nevers” for HBO.

TheWrap is spending the week with [email protected] — check out all of our ongoing coverage here.

Summer TV 2020: Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows (Photos)

  • summer tv premiere dates The CW/HBO Max/Netflix/TNT
  • The Chi Showtime
  • Perry Mason HBO HBO
  • Yellowstone Paramount Network
  • NOS4a2 zachary quinto AMC
  • 90 Day Fiance B90 Strikes Back TLC
  • Greenleaf OWN
  • Celebrity Show Off TBS
  • DC Universe/HBO Max
  • Search Party Season 3 HBO Max
  • Twilight Zone Season 2 CBS All Access
  • Dark Netflix
  • Don Cheadle in Black Monday Showtime
  • I'll Be Gone in the Dark HBO
  • Unsolved Mysteries Netflix
  • Marriage Boot Camp We TV
  • The Family Business BET+
  • THE BABY-SITTERS CLUB Netflix
  • Hanna Amazon Prime Video
  • Outcry Showtime
  • Stateless Netflix
  • Tough as Nails CBS
  • Close Enough HBO Max
  • Expecting Amy HBO Max
  • Cannonball - Season 1 USA
  • USA
  • Greatness Code Apple TV+
  • Little Voice Apple TV+
  • P-Valley Starz
  • Brave New World - Piilot Peacock
  • The Capture - Season 1 Peacock
  • In Deep with Ryan Lochte Peacock
  • Intelligence - Season 1 Peacock
  • Married at First Sight Lifetime
  • United We Fall ABC
  • The House of Ho HBO Max
  • Netflix
  • KILLER CAMP The CW
  • Cursed Netflix
  • absentia stana katic Amazon Prime Video
  • The Alienist Angel of Darkness TNT
  • Love on the Spectrum Netflix
  • Corporate Comedy Central
  • Room 104 HBO
  • wynonna earp kat barrell Syfy
  • Helter Skelter Epix
  • Last Chance U Netflix
  • The Dog House HBO Max
  • Transformers War for Cybertron Trilogy Netflix
  • Frayed HBO Max
  • Muppets Now Disney+
  • The Umbrella Academy Netflix
  • The Real Housewives of Potomac - Season 4 Bravo
  • Taskmaster The CW
  • Fridge Wars The CW
  • Quibi
  • Catfish MTV
  • Coroner The CW
  • Star Trek: Lower Decks CBS All Access
  • Selling Sunset Netflix
  • jeffrey epstein
  • Mapleworth Murders Quibi
  • Jameis WinstonTampa Bay Buccaneers NFL Hard Knocks HBO
  • Ted Lasso Apple TV+
  • Eco-Challenge Amazon Prime Video
  • Lovecraft Country HBO
  • Dead Pixels The CW
  • lucifer Netflix
  • Ravi Patel's Pursuit of Happiness HBO Max
  • Love Fraud Showtime
  • A.P. Bio - Season 2 NBCUniversal
  • Away Hilary Swank Netflix
  • The Boys Antony Starr Homelander Amazon Season 2 Trailer Amazon Prime Video
  • Hulu
1 of 77

Here’s when 76 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back

Summer is in full swing, and everyone is staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this summer. The list includes some big titles like "The Twilight Zone" and "The Umbrella Academy," plus original shows for new streaming services HBO Max and Peacock.

Also Read: Fall TV 2020: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered – So Far (Updating)

View In Gallery

Related Content

The essential source
for entertainment insiders

Sign up for your
FREE TRIAL!

GO PRO NO THANKS