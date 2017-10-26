Journalist Emily Miller Accuses Mark Halperin of Sexual Harassment

“I thought I was the only one, and I blamed myself, and I was embarrassed and I was scared of him,” says Miller on Twitter

| October 26, 2017 @ 12:38 PM

Less than a day after a CNN report detailing allegations by five different women, a sixth woman has come forward to accuse veteran political reporter Mark Halperin of sexual harassment.

One America News Network-affiliated journalist Emily Miller tweeted Thursday that she was also “attacked” by Halperin, and in a series of subsequent tweets explained why she did not come forward before now.

“To be clear, I was NOT one of the victims in [the CNN] story about Mark Halperin. I was ANOTHER junior ABC employee he attacked. #MeToo,” she Tweeeted Thursday. “I did not report Halperin to ABC because I thought I was the only one, and I blamed myself, and I was embarrassed and I was scared of him.

Also Read: Future of Showtime's 'The Circus' Under Evaluation Amid Mark Halperin Sexual Harassment Scandal

Miller also attributed on-air hostility she faced from Halperin during a conversation about guns on “Morning Joe” to their past relationship.

Miller was hired by the conservative leaning One America News Network as Senior Political Correspondent in 2016 and interviewed Donald Trump for the network in October.

Last night a CNN bombshell repory revealed accounts from five different women who said they had ben subject to sexual harassment from Halperin when he was at ABC more than a decade ago. The charges include kissing, groping, and other inappropriate sexual advances.

Mark Halperin’s representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment from TheWrap. Miller also did not respond to request for comment.

65 Stars Who Have Condemned Harvey Weinstein (Photos)

  • Harvey Weinstein Getty Images
  • Ashley Judd Getty Images
  • Gwyneth Paltrow Harvey Weinstein Getty Images
  • Angelina Jolie shoot like a girl Getty Images
  • Rose McGowan Harvey Weinstein Getty Images
  • asia argento Getty Images
  • Rosanna Arquette Getty Images
  • Mira Sorvino Getty Images
  • cara delevingne Getty Images
  • kate beckinsale relativity amazon the only living boy in new york Getty Images
  • Lea Seydoux Getty Images
  • George Clooney Harvey Weinstein Getty Images
  • The Current War Toronto International Film Festival
  • Leonardo DiCaprio Harvey Weinstein Getty Images
  • reader kate winslet The Weinstein Company
  • Glenn Close Harvey Weinstein Getty Images
  • Meryl Streep Oscars Getty Images
  • Charlize Theron Getty Images
  • Rooney Mara and Cate Blanchett in Carol The Weinstein Company
  • Jennifer Lawrence Harvey Weinstein Getty Images
  • Nicole Kidman Harvey Weinstein Getty Images
  • Mark Ruffalo Getty Images
  • "Misery Loves Comedy" star Kevin Smith, photographed by Patrick Fraser at TheWrap's Kia photobooth during the 2015 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah on Jan. 23, 2015. Kevin Smith Patrick Fraser/TheWrap
  • Jane Fonda Harvey Weinstein Getty Images
  • Judi Dench Harvey Weinstein Getty Images
  • Minnie Driver at the Return to Zero premiere Getty Images
  • Lena Dunham at Power Women Breakfast Getty Images
  • Jessica Chastain Harvey Weinstein Getty Images
  • Matt Damon Getty Images
  • Ben Affleck Getty Images
  • Penelope Cruz Harvey Weinstein Getty Images
  • Heather Graham Getty Images
  • Jamie Lee Curtis Getty Images
  • iliza shlesinger Getty Images
  • Julianne Moore Getty Images
  • Emma Thompson Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Ryan Coogler Harvey Weinstein Getty Images
  • John Madden Getty Images
  • Tamron Hall Harvey Weinstein Getty Images
  • Alyssa Milano Getty Images
  • Tom Hanks Getty Images
  • chris hemsworth star trek Getty Images
  • Viola Davis Oscar Getty Images
  • Brie Larson Unicorn Store
  • Emma Watson Getty Images
  • Ryan Gosling Harvey Weinstein Getty Images
  • seth rogen Getty Images
  • rebecca hall women's march Getty Images
  • Paul Feig Getty Images
  • Jeffrey Katzenberg Getty Images
  • Michael Eisner Getty Images
  • Bob Iger Harvey Weinstein Getty Images
  • Nancy Dubuc Harvey Weinstein Getty Images
  • Jeremy Zimmer UTA Getty Images
  • Colin Firth Harvey Weinstein Getty Images
  • Jeff Bridges Getty Images
  • Gretchen Mol Getty Images
  • Christian Slater Getty Images
  • Blake Lively Harvey Weinstein Getty Images
  • Robert Rodriguez Harvey Weinstein Getty Images
  • David Thewlis Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • James Toback James Gunn Guardians of the Galaxy Avengers 4 Getty Images
  • Lin-Manuel Miranda Getty Images
  • AMERICAN PASTORAL Ewan McGregor Geneviève Caron/TheWrap
1 of 66

Collaborators denounce disgraced movie mogul over sexual misconduct allegations

In the wake of two bombshell reports detailing the sexual harassment, assault and rape allegations against Harvey Weinstein, dozens and dozens of stars have come out to publicly condemn the powerhouse producer and co-founder of Miramax and The Weinstein Company.

View In Gallery

Related Content