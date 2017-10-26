Journalist Emily Miller Accuses Mark Halperin of Sexual Harassment

Less than a day after a CNN report detailing allegations by five different women, a sixth woman has come forward to accuse veteran political reporter Mark Halperin of sexual harassment.

One America News Network-affiliated journalist Emily Miller tweeted Thursday that she was also “attacked” by Halperin, and in a series of subsequent tweets explained why she did not come forward before now.

“To be clear, I was NOT one of the victims in [the CNN] story about Mark Halperin. I was ANOTHER junior ABC employee he attacked. #MeToo,” she Tweeeted Thursday. “I did not report Halperin to ABC because I thought I was the only one, and I blamed myself, and I was embarrassed and I was scared of him.

Miller also attributed on-air hostility she faced from Halperin during a conversation about guns on “Morning Joe” to their past relationship.

Miller was hired by the conservative leaning One America News Network as Senior Political Correspondent in 2016 and interviewed Donald Trump for the network in October.

Last night a CNN bombshell repory revealed accounts from five different women who said they had ben subject to sexual harassment from Halperin when he was at ABC more than a decade ago. The charges include kissing, groping, and other inappropriate sexual advances.

Mark Halperin’s representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment from TheWrap. Miller also did not respond to request for comment.