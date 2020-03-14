Journalist With a Fever Denied Access to White House Press Briefing

An unnamed journalist has been denied access to a White House press briefing after registering a fever.
“According to the White House Medical Unit, the temperature was taken three times over a 15 minute period – all three registered above the @CDCgov 100.4 guidelines,” White House VP press secretary Katie Miller tweeted Saturday.
Miller’s tweet was a quote tweet of CNN’s Shimon Prokupecz, who had earlier tweeted: “CNN White House Team: A journalist was denied entry into the press briefing after having a 99.9 fever. He was trying to get access to the briefing and was turned away and is being held by the press office on the White House driveway.”
According to the White House Medical Unit, the temperature was taken three times over a 15 minute period – all three registered above the @CDCgov 100.4 guidelines. https://t.co/E2uORqvcxS
— Katie Miller (@VPPressSec) March 14, 2020