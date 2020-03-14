Journalist With a Fever Denied Access to White House Press Briefing

Reporter’s temperature “registered above” CDC’s 100.4 guidelines, White House VP press secretary Katie Miller tweets

| March 14, 2020 @ 10:40 AM Last Updated: March 14, 2020 @ 10:42 AM

An unnamed journalist has been denied access to a White House press briefing after registering a fever.

“According to the White House Medical Unit, the temperature was taken three times over a 15 minute period – all three registered above the @CDCgov 100.4 guidelines,” White House VP press secretary Katie Miller tweeted Saturday.

Miller’s tweet was a quote tweet of CNN’s Shimon Prokupecz, who had earlier tweeted: “CNN White House Team: A journalist was denied entry into the press briefing after having a 99.9 fever. He was trying to get access to the briefing and was turned away and is being held by the press office on the White House driveway.”

More to come…

