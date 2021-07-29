Journalist Flora Gill Blasted Online After Tweet Advocating for ‘Porn for Children’

A British journalist named Flora Gill is the target of international internet rage this week after she posted, then quickly deleted, a tweet that advocated for “entry-level porn” for children.

The July 29 tweet in question that has the internet so fired up is now deleted but there’s ample screenshots of Gill’s hot take circulating Twitter still. Here’s what it said: “Young teens are already watching porn but they’re finding hard core aggressive videos that give a terrible view of sex. They need entry level porn! A soft core site where everyone asks for consent and no one gets choked etc.”

Huh, why is Flora Gill trending? Surely it can’t be for anything ridicul— ohmygod pic.twitter.com/xDmcBFflJj — Robyn (@robynjournalist) July 29, 2021

Gill also bizarrely doubled down on the take with a (also now erased) follow up tweet that said, “to clarify, children means under 18. I’m talking about 14/15/16 year olds.”

lot of people talking about that flora gill tweet, but the now-deleted follow up was even funnier pic.twitter.com/4pKuUo3kDs — googling 'kiedis point break' during tinder date (@irishloubega) July 29, 2021

Gill later tweeted a defense of her comments and said her suggestion was “Obviously not an actual solution.” She also begged people to let the whole issue go, which is pretty unlikely since nothing on the internet ever truly dies.

“Apropos of nothing I really think if someone quickly deletes a tweet, it shouldn’t be screenshotted and shared like… just let it die, you know? no? no one else agree?” Gill said.

“Excited for Flora Gill’s poster’s arc. Either she’s going to delete all her accounts for good, or she’s going to become more online and unhinged,” one observer noted.

Gill’s byline has appeared in GQ, Italian women’s magazine Grazia, the Evening Standard, and The Sunday Times Magazine. She also hosts a podcast called “Split Opinion” for U.K.-based Times Radio.

In addition to her career as a journalist, Gill has been a relatively known figure in British society for a while, being that she’s the daughter of Amber Rudd, a conservative member of British Parliament, Secretary of State and former Home Secretary for prior Prime Minister Theresa May. Rudd co-hosts “Split Opinion” with her daughter Gill, a gig the two started last July.

Check out some more reactions to Gill’s tweet below.

Absolutely not getting swept up into another twitter cesspool so deleted tweet before it picks up steam! Obviously not an actual solution, but it is a real problem. Everyone take a deep breath — Flora Gill (@FloraEGill) July 29, 2021

apropos of nothing I really think if someone quickly deletes a tweet, it shouldn't be screenshotted and shared like… just let it die, you know? no? no one else agree? — Flora Gill (@FloraEGill) July 29, 2021

me seeing why Flora Gill is trending pic.twitter.com/NUe0X43uAg — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) July 29, 2021

Flora Gill was just making a point about how teenagers have access to too much hardcore porn which is totally valid but she just totally fucked it, which is what happens when you let people think they’re sex experts cos they say the word boob in front of their tory mum — Tom Usher (@tom_usher_) July 29, 2021

excited for Flora Gill's poster's arc. Either she's going to delete all her accounts for good, or she's going to become more online and unhinged — HK (@HKesvani) July 29, 2021

She was so close to making a good point it is such a shame. This site gives and it takes away x — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) July 29, 2021

you mean this tweet?



✍🏼uh✍🏼oh✍🏼 pic.twitter.com/1tT73DbNPR — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) July 29, 2021

I have no idea who Flora Gill is but I gotta believe this is probably not the way she wanted people to find out pic.twitter.com/dXDfuIUdlX — 🩸Miss Gender🩸 (@girldrawsghosts) July 29, 2021

Flora Gill will brazenly tweet some outright absurd shite like that, delete it, and keep her job in writing. Then in three days time tweet something along the lines of “Lord give me the confidence of a mediocre white man 💅🏼” — CALUM (@BeingCalum) July 29, 2021

flora gill is the best argument we have against nepotism — three steaks pam (@alexandrakuri) July 29, 2021

Flora Gill is an idiot lol all porn does is encourage harmful attitudes towards sex, but now she wants to damage children in the same way that porn has damaged so many adults…? — Ash (@ashindestad) July 29, 2021