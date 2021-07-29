Journalist Flora Gill Blasted Online After Tweet Advocating for ‘Porn for Children’

A British journalist named Flora Gill is the target of international internet rage this week after she posted, then quickly deleted, a tweet that advocated for “entry-level porn” for children.
The July 29 tweet in question that has the internet so fired up is now deleted but there’s ample screenshots of Gill’s hot take circulating Twitter still. Here’s what it said: “Young teens are already watching porn but they’re finding hard core aggressive videos that give a terrible view of sex. They need entry level porn! A soft core site where everyone asks for consent and no one gets choked etc.”
Gill also bizarrely doubled down on the take with a (also now erased) follow up tweet that said, “to clarify, children means under 18. I’m talking about 14/15/16 year olds.”
Gill later tweeted a defense of her comments and said her suggestion was “Obviously not an actual solution.” She also begged people to let the whole issue go, which is pretty unlikely since nothing on the internet ever truly dies.
“Apropos of nothing I really think if someone quickly deletes a tweet, it shouldn’t be screenshotted and shared like… just let it die, you know? no? no one else agree?” Gill said.
“Excited for Flora Gill’s poster’s arc. Either she’s going to delete all her accounts for good, or she’s going to become more online and unhinged,” one observer noted.
Gill’s byline has appeared in GQ, Italian women’s magazine Grazia, the Evening Standard, and The Sunday Times Magazine. She also hosts a podcast called “Split Opinion” for U.K.-based Times Radio.
In addition to her career as a journalist, Gill has been a relatively known figure in British society for a while, being that she’s the daughter of Amber Rudd, a conservative member of British Parliament, Secretary of State and former Home Secretary for prior Prime Minister Theresa May. Rudd co-hosts “Split Opinion” with her daughter Gill, a gig the two started last July.
Check out some more reactions to Gill’s tweet below.